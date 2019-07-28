 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyer outbids rivals with $377,000 premium for Swansea house

Done Deal

Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Professionals Sidorova Inwood Realty

92 Mayfield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000

Selling price: $2,076,000

Previous selling price: $462,000 (1996)

Taxes: $8,513 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Re/Max Professionals Sidorova Inwood Realty

The action

The owner of this two-storey house stipulated that serious buyers should register their offers on a specific date early May. However, five visitors sped up the process by submitting competing bids on its first day on the market.

“There were other listings in the area at the time, but they didn’t sell quite as quickly as 92 Mayfield,” agent Michael Inwood said.

We expected the home to sell quickly because of the location and finishes, but we weren’t expecting the price to go quite as high as it did. Having said that, it’s one of the nicest homes on the street.”

What they got

Over the past decade, this four-bedroom dwelling on a 37-foot-by-110-foot parcel has undergone major renovations, so it currently offers more than 3,200 square feet of living space, including lower-level recreation and guest rooms and a newly updated laundry facility.

Decorative woodwork and newer hardwood floors appear in the kitchen, dining room and two entertaining areas. One of those social spaces also features a fireplace and the other has double doors to a deck, cabana and updated in-ground pool.

Upstairs, the master bedroom was lavishly appointed with cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“This home is a little bigger than most homes in the immediate area in terms of square footage and number of bedrooms. And it has a unique layout and higher-end finishes,” Mr. Inwood said.

“[Furthermore], we had some great feedback regarding the backyard’s great landscaping and pool.”

