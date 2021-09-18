Buyer outbids two others for detached home in Mississauga

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

3360 McMaster Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $999,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,085,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $280,000 (March, 2004)

Taxes: $4,998 (2020)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This two-storey house has a traditional kitchen. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-storey house at Mississauga’s western edge attracted about two dozen house hunters to make in-person tours. Three couples made purchase offers and one returned again to further sweeten their bid.

“It’s a unique pocket where you have these smaller, detached homes and as a result, you are still able to get them for a more reasonable price,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“A single-family home with a double garage and four bedrooms in Mississauga for around $1-million is pretty hard to find, so that was the big attraction.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The rear living room has a fireplace and access to a covered deck. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 2,061-square-foot house was built in the 1990s on a 32-foot-by-123-foot lot.

It has a traditional kitchen, an adjacent dining area and a rear living room with a fireplace and access to a covered deck.

There are three bathrooms and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This 2,061-square-foot house was built in the 1990s at Mississauga's western edge. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It doesn’t feel like a smaller house,” Mr. St. Jean said. “It still offers everything a 2,500-square-foot home would offer as far as the number of rooms and bathrooms.”

“It’s very close to transit. The 403 [highway] and QEW are literally five minutes away.”

