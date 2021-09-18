 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer outbids two others for detached home in Mississauga

Sydnia Yu
Mississauga
Special to The Globe and Mail
Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

3360 McMaster Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $999,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,085,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $280,000 (March, 2004)

Taxes: $4,998 (2020)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This two-storey house has a traditional kitchen.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-storey house at Mississauga’s western edge attracted about two dozen house hunters to make in-person tours. Three couples made purchase offers and one returned again to further sweeten their bid.

“It’s a unique pocket where you have these smaller, detached homes and as a result, you are still able to get them for a more reasonable price,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“A single-family home with a double garage and four bedrooms in Mississauga for around $1-million is pretty hard to find, so that was the big attraction.”

What they got

The rear living room has a fireplace and access to a covered deck.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 2,061-square-foot house was built in the 1990s on a 32-foot-by-123-foot lot.

It has a traditional kitchen, an adjacent dining area and a rear living room with a fireplace and access to a covered deck.

There are three bathrooms and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

This 2,061-square-foot house was built in the 1990s at Mississauga's western edge.

Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It doesn’t feel like a smaller house,” Mr. St. Jean said. “It still offers everything a 2,500-square-foot home would offer as far as the number of rooms and bathrooms.”

“It’s very close to transit. The 403 [highway] and QEW are literally five minutes away.”

