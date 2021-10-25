Special to The Globe and Mail

Rare Real Estate

205 Frederick St., No. 910, Toronto

Asking price: $888,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $895,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $3,022 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Rare Real Estate

The action

This 868-square-foot condo has an open and airy feel with nine-foot ceilings and full height windows.Rare Real Estate

This two-bedroom corner suite in a 13-storey building near St. Lawrence Market had an open invitation for buyers to visit or make an offer at any time. It had been four months since any similar unit in the Rezen building had been available, which speeded the sale process. Within days a buyer came forward with a bid slightly over asking.

“We had a lot of showings, so [the buyers] wanted to avoid any possible competition,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis. “So they came in strong and got it.”

“Low-rise buildings are typically preferred and there are less units available, so the demand is usually pretty high.”

What they got

Sliding doors lead to a wide southeast-facing balcony off the living room.Rare Real Estate

This 868-square-foot condo has an open and airy feel with nine-foot ceilings and full height windows, as well as sliding doors to a wide southeast-facing balcony off the living room and the kitchen with its six appliances.

There are frosted glass doors on the bedrooms. The largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and second full bathroom.

A storage locker and parking spot come with the unit. Monthly fees of $683 cover the cost of water and use of recreational amenities.

The agent’s take

“It’s a corner unit, so it had light coming in from everywhere,” Ms. Vradis said.

“We didn’t have to do too much staging because it was in pretty good shape.”

“It has a nice rooftop and concierge,” said Ms. Vradis.

Residents are also within easy reach of attractions in and around the building.

“It’s across from George Brown College and walking distance to pretty much everything – like the subway – so it’s a really great spot in terms of accessibility.”

