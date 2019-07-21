Buyer pays $150,100 over asking for backsplit Humber Valley semi

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

11 Featherwood Place, Toronto

Asking price: $999,900

Selling price: $1,150,000

Previous selling price: $535,000 (2012)

Taxes: $3,591 (2018)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

A lower-level recreation room has a walkout to the patio and yard.

This spring, there were periods when a house hunter with a $1-million budget had nothing to tour in the Humber Valley neighbourhood. So when this semi-detached backsplit residence behind Leonardo Da Vinci Academy and next to Buttonwood Park came on the market in early April, it sold in just five days.

“There aren’t that many semis in that area; they are mainly larger bungalows or two-storey [homes],” agent JoAnne Gludish says.

“There were a couple of other homes listed, but at much higher prices because they were detached.”

What they got

The kitchen is outfitted with quartz counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.

This more than 30-year-old brick house stands one-storey tall at the front and two-storeys at the rear, creating four levels of living space inside, including a recreation room with a gas fireplace in the basement.

In the past five years, the garage door, roof, windows and furnace were replaced, and one of three bathrooms renovated. The kitchen was also modernized, so it’s more open to the living and dining area and outfitted with quartz counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.

Other improvements were made on the upper level, where there are two bedrooms, and on the lower level, where there is another bedroom, a recreation room and a walkout to the patio and 28-by-127-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

“It’s on a dead-end street that opens to a park at the end of it, and the backyard is very pretty, deep, well maintained and private,” Ms. Gludish says.

“This house was beautifully updated and upgraded, so it showed incredibly well, too.”

