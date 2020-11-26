 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer pays $86,000 over asking for lakeside condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Signature Realty

90 Stadium Rd., No. 503, Toronto

Asking price: $569,000

Selling price: $655,000

Previous selling price: $515,000 (2018)

Taxes: $2,213 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

There are nine-foot ceilings in the living room and bedroom.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

There were several other units up for grabs this July at the Quay West building near Coronation Park, so this one-bedroom plus den suite was professionally staged and opened up for virtual tours to raise its profile. There were about 30 showings before the buyer lodged a bid of $86,000 over asking.

“In late March and April, it was a tense time for buyers looking at properties,” agent Luke Fraser said. “The market slowed down, but in July things were swinging back in full force with an even balance between buyers and sellers downtown.”

“The stager did a great job of laying it out, so it was a blank canvas for people to project themselves onto when they walked through it, and it stuck with one of the buyers who made [a deal] happen.”

What they got

The bedroom and living room have full height windows.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

This 632-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and full height windows in the bedroom and living room. The balcony overlooking a landscaped common area.

Set back by the foyer is an open den and U-shaped kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

This roughly decade-old unit also comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $563 cover water and heating, as well as concierge and use of the recreational amenities.

The agent’s take

The U-shaped kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

“It’s a fantastic building in a great area,” Mr. Fraser said.

“The layout is well put together, very open concept, so it felts a lot bigger than it is.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

