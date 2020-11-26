Buyer pays $86,000 over asking for lakeside condo

90 Stadium Rd., No. 503, Toronto
Asking price: $569,000
Selling price: $655,000
Previous selling price: $515,000 (2018)
Taxes: $2,213 (2020)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agent: Luke Fraser, Royal LePage Signature Realty
The action
There were several other units up for grabs this July at the Quay West building near Coronation Park, so this one-bedroom plus den suite was professionally staged and opened up for virtual tours to raise its profile. There were about 30 showings before the buyer lodged a bid of $86,000 over asking.
“In late March and April, it was a tense time for buyers looking at properties,” agent Luke Fraser said. “The market slowed down, but in July things were swinging back in full force with an even balance between buyers and sellers downtown.”
“The stager did a great job of laying it out, so it was a blank canvas for people to project themselves onto when they walked through it, and it stuck with one of the buyers who made [a deal] happen.”
What they got
This 632-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and full height windows in the bedroom and living room. The balcony overlooking a landscaped common area.
Set back by the foyer is an open den and U-shaped kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
This roughly decade-old unit also comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $563 cover water and heating, as well as concierge and use of the recreational amenities.
The agent’s take
“It’s a fantastic building in a great area,” Mr. Fraser said.
“The layout is well put together, very open concept, so it felts a lot bigger than it is.”
