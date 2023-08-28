Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

385 Brunswick Ave., Th 13, Toronto

Asking price: $4,095,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $4,225,000 (June, 2023)

Previous selling price: $942,453 (January 2008)

Taxes: $11,223 (2022)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Penny Brown and Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

Open this photo in gallery: The developer personalized this gated, end unit with two patios and an upper terrace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom townhouse was a developer’s home in a boutique, loft conversion project roughly two blocks from Bloor Street and Spadina Road. There were two offers, with the winning bid going $130,000 over the asking price.

“We weren’t pricing it at $4-million plus for multiple [offers],” said agent Penny Brown, “but at the same time, it’s a unique property in the Annex for people who want to be in proximity to Bloor Street and Yorkville, and understand how valuable it was.”

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and a pantry.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Part of a 10-year-old retrofit of the former Loretto Abbey Day School, this is one of a row of three-storey townhouses constructed behind the main building. The developer personalized this gated, end unit with an elevator, two patios and an upper terrace. There is a total of 2,637 square feet of interior living space.

One of two entertaining areas has a free-standing fireplace and double height ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and a pantry.

The primary bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet, laundry room, and five-piece bathroom with a urinal.

Three underground parking spots can be accessed through the basement.

Monthly condominium fees of $1,036 cover water and use of an on-site gym.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet, laundry room, and five-piece bathroom with a urinal.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“Buyers loved the fact it’s a townhouse, almost like a coach house hidden behind the main building,” said Ms. Brown.

“It was also exceptional in that it had a private garden at the end and in the back.”

“It’s the only [townhouse unit] with an elevator, and it’s a bit more than one and a half times the size of the other units,” Ms. Brown said.

“It has a West Coast vibe about it with very high ceilings in the living room. Each detail was thought out to be minimalistic, and there was light coming in from everywhere.”