385 Brunswick Ave., Th 13, Toronto
Asking price: $4,095,000 (May, 2023)
Selling price: $4,225,000 (June, 2023)
Previous selling price: $942,453 (January 2008)
Taxes: $11,223 (2022)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agents: Penny Brown and Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The Action
This three-bedroom townhouse was a developer’s home in a boutique, loft conversion project roughly two blocks from Bloor Street and Spadina Road. There were two offers, with the winning bid going $130,000 over the asking price.
“We weren’t pricing it at $4-million plus for multiple [offers],” said agent Penny Brown, “but at the same time, it’s a unique property in the Annex for people who want to be in proximity to Bloor Street and Yorkville, and understand how valuable it was.”
What They Got
Part of a 10-year-old retrofit of the former Loretto Abbey Day School, this is one of a row of three-storey townhouses constructed behind the main building. The developer personalized this gated, end unit with an elevator, two patios and an upper terrace. There is a total of 2,637 square feet of interior living space.
One of two entertaining areas has a free-standing fireplace and double height ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and a pantry.
The primary bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet, laundry room, and five-piece bathroom with a urinal.
Three underground parking spots can be accessed through the basement.
Monthly condominium fees of $1,036 cover water and use of an on-site gym.
The Agent’s Take
“Buyers loved the fact it’s a townhouse, almost like a coach house hidden behind the main building,” said Ms. Brown.
“It was also exceptional in that it had a private garden at the end and in the back.”
“It’s the only [townhouse unit] with an elevator, and it’s a bit more than one and a half times the size of the other units,” Ms. Brown said.
“It has a West Coast vibe about it with very high ceilings in the living room. Each detail was thought out to be minimalistic, and there was light coming in from everywhere.”