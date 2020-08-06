Buyer pays asking price for pre-fab, eco-conscious Riverdale townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

79 Eaton Ave., No. 1, Toronto

Asking price: $1,475,000

Selling price: $1,475,000

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The front unit has a custom staircase.

Buyers interested in this modern townhouse could check out a 48-page brochure and a time-lapse construction video before deciding whether they wanted an in-person tour in late April.

“Might we have had 30 plus showings in a typical market?” agent Paul Johnston asked. “I think so. But the 14 we did have didn’t disappoint us, because the people making the effort to see this home had genuine and thorough interest in it.”

“As this was a brand-new house, we sell those pretty much for the asking price. So the upside is you’re not going to pay more. But the downsize is, you’re not going to get a deal.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen cabinetry is partly open to allow for sightlines between the living and dining areas.

Infill developer baukultur/ca completed construction this spring of this three-storey structure composed of two, back-to-back, three-bedroom homes with finished basements, private backyards and garages.

Both units also feature sustainable finishes and operating systems that exceed the Net Zero housing standard. This front unit has a custom oak-slated staircase and partly backless kitchen cabinetry to maintain sight lines between the front living room and rear dining area.

Monthly fees of $257 cover water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Both units also feature sustainable finishes and operating systems that exceed the Net Zero housing standard.

“The two things that make it different is it’s a very small condominium with two homes, and it’s a modern semi,” Mr. Johnston said.

“Instead of being divided along the length of the lot, they’re more or less divided by the width of the lot, so … it’s a clever way of building because you get the benefit of a wide home with lots of windows and nice room sizes.”

“All the framing was done in a factory, so all the walls fit perfectly, arrived preinsulated and presheathed, and over the course of five days it was put up, so the benefit was the speed of construction, accuracy and nothing gets exposed to the elements,” Mr. Johnston said.

“These are really well designed, but they’re also environmentally sensitive homes.”

