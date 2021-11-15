Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

64 Onyx Court, Hamilton

Asking price: $999,900 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,180,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $403,226 (March, 2011)

Taxes: $6,164 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

When this four-bedroom house was listed after Labour Day, it was the first chance in several months to buy into this part of Chappel East, a quiet suburb south of Hamilton. About three dozen potential buyers took a tour and seven quickly made offers.

“We had no direct competition at that time, and the last sale on the street was back in February,” said agent Michael St. Jean. “[That sale] was $926,000 for a house that was smaller and didn’t have as many upgrades, and we were bigger with more upgrades. At $1,180,000, we did pretty well.”

What they got

This two-storey house was built about 10 years ago and includes a built-in double garage, a main floor laundry room, four bathrooms and two cellars in the basement.

There are family rooms with fireplaces on both the main and lower levels. Guests gathered on the main floor can spill out the back door to a covered deck, hot tub, and south-facing yard on the 39- by 98-foot lot.

Formal and casual dining areas lie just off the kitchen, which features an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The agent’s take

“It’s a newer house, which is very appealing to younger families or families moving up,” Mr. St. Jean said. “And it’s a 2,500-square-foot, two-storey house with a very popular floor plan in the Hamilton area.”

In addition, the property is close to a plaza and park, and backs onto Ray Lewis Elementary School. “It’s a plus not having a neighbour behind you and just having green space,” said Mr. St. Jean.

“It’s a nice location in central Hamilton Mountain, so it’s very popular and probably one of the best family communities in Hamilton.”

