1830 Bloor St., W., TH 103, Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,525,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,200,000 (September, 2019); $1,000,000 (July, 2017); $666,688 (December, 2015)

Taxes: $5,053 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Parimal Gosai, Lesli Gaynor and Leonard Fridman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

This two-bedroom townhouse, part of a mid-rise building on Bloor Street West across from High Park, had its launch delayed by a week to avoid competition with another two-storey unit already on the market. After that one sold, this unit went up with the same formula to attract buyers – a low price under $1.3-million. One of two bidding parties then nudged their offer up to $1.525-million.

“We were keeping an eye on what was coming out in the building and on the market, so we understood how to price ours well,” agent Parimal Gosai said.

“They had multiple offers on theirs … so we made a pretty educated guess on how ours would do.”

What they got

At the base of the 14-storey building, this east-facing unit has 1,349 square feet of living space and two entrances; one to the street and one on a common corridor.

The main floor was recently remodelled, complete with a built-in media unit and feature wall in the living room and a built-in desk and banquette seating in between the dining area and den.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a balcony, a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,001 cover water and heating costs.

The agent’s take

“Our unit was reconfigured by my client’s interior designer and had some really beautiful and special features and built-ins that we haven’t seen in any of the townhouse units in that building,” Mr. Gosai said.

“It was really open and didn’t feel like a condo.”

Recreational amenities on three levels were also among several reasons for the building’s popularity. “It’s across the street from High Park, so that’s a huge draw for a lot of people,” Mr. Gosai said.

“You also have a café, grocery store and restaurant in the building, so for our dreary winter months, that’s amazing.”

