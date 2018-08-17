Buyer power maximized with mature Scarborough condo

Open this photo in gallery The three-bedroom suite in this building at 1950 Kennedy Ave. sold for $340,000.

1950 Kennedy Rd., No. 701

Asking price: $349,900

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $340,000

Previous selling price: $101,000 (1998)

Taxes: $947 (2018)

Days on the market: 27

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

Open this photo in gallery The seventh-floor suite had updates done in the bathroom and kitchen.

The action: Just a short jaunt from the shops of Kennedy Commons, this three-bedroom suite was purchased for $340,000 following fewer than 10 private showings spread out over the months of April and May.

“There were two or three other units that were very similar [listed] around the same time, so we had competition,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We did have some offers that were turned down because my clients did quite a few renovations, so they wanted to hold out for their price.”

Open this photo in gallery The main living and dining area is open-concept with hardwood floors and a door to a south-facing balcony.

What they got: To reverse signs of aging at this converted apartment building, a new roof and elevators were installed. The seventh-floor suite had updates done in the bathroom and kitchen.

The main living and dining area is open-concept with hardwood floors and a door to a south-facing balcony.

A locker and parking complete the unit. Monthly maintenance fees of $606 pay for water, heating and cable, as well as upkeep of fitness and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take: “It’s very close to all amenities, right across the street from Kennedy Commons,” Ms. Vradis said.

“And the units are quite large, so there’s value there for people who can’t afford to buy a house. It’s a great alternative.”