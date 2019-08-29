Buyer quick to cash in on Rosedale Valley suite

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

825 Church St., No. 1805, Toronto

Asking price: $949,900

$949,900 Selling price: $949,900

$949,900 Taxes: $4,398 (2018)

$4,398 (2018) Days on the market: Six

Six Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 862-square-foot unit has a wraparound balcony facing the Rosedale Valley. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The sellers of this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite in the Milan building set an asking price of $949,900 and that’s exactly what one buyer offered them late May.

“We priced it fair, but it’s still the highest price in there for that size unit," agent Dino Capocci said.

“There were other units [listed] at the same time and they haven’t sold, so we were fortunate. This was definitely the nicer of the units because of the way it was finished. We didn’t even have to stage it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The principal room comes with hardwood floors and walls of windows. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

Built just a few years ago, this 862-square-foot unit has an open principal room with hardwood floors, walls of windows and a wraparound balcony facing the Rosedale Valley.

Set closer to the foyer, the kitchen features ceramic floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Two full bathrooms and laundry facilities complete the space. A locker and parking are included.

Monthly fees of $611 pay for water, heating, concierge, guest suites, a party room, gym, indoor pool and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features ceramic floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

“You’re steps to Yorkville, but you’re not paying the top Yorkville dollar … and you’re on the Yonge subway line,” Mr. Capocci said.

“There are a few buildings in Toronto where the south view is not the preferred view, and this is one of them. The north view is to die for because you see all the trees, the valley and houses and in the fall, you get the beautiful colours that are just stunning.”

