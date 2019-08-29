 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyer quick to cash in on Rosedale Valley suite

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyer quick to cash in on Rosedale Valley suite

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

  • 825 Church St., No. 1805, Toronto
  • Asking price: $949,900
  • Selling price: $949,900
  • Taxes: $4,398 (2018)
  • Days on the market: Six
  • Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 862-square-foot unit has a wraparound balcony facing the Rosedale Valley.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The sellers of this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite in the Milan building set an asking price of $949,900 and that’s exactly what one buyer offered them late May.

“We priced it fair, but it’s still the highest price in there for that size unit," agent Dino Capocci said.

“There were other units [listed] at the same time and they haven’t sold, so we were fortunate. This was definitely the nicer of the units because of the way it was finished. We didn’t even have to stage it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The principal room comes with hardwood floors and walls of windows.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

Built just a few years ago, this 862-square-foot unit has an open principal room with hardwood floors, walls of windows and a wraparound balcony facing the Rosedale Valley.

Set closer to the foyer, the kitchen features ceramic floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Two full bathrooms and laundry facilities complete the space. A locker and parking are included.

Monthly fees of $611 pay for water, heating, concierge, guest suites, a party room, gym, indoor pool and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features ceramic floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

“You’re steps to Yorkville, but you’re not paying the top Yorkville dollar … and you’re on the Yonge subway line,” Mr. Capocci said.

“There are a few buildings in Toronto where the south view is not the preferred view, and this is one of them. The north view is to die for because you see all the trees, the valley and houses and in the fall, you get the beautiful colours that are just stunning.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter