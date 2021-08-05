 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer sails in with $2.6-million pre-emptive bid for ultra-modern Beaches home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
47 Fernwood Park Ave., Toronto (Beaches)

Asking price: $1,995,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $2.6-million (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $7,028 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

At one point this summer, this three-bedroom house near the Balmy Beach Club was the only ultra modern, semi-detached housing option in the Beaches. More than 60 parties circulated through the property, but one buyer pulled ahead with an opening bid of $2.6-million.

“There was a bully offer that came in a couple of days before the offer date and my clients opted to accept it,” agent Paul Johnston said. “Houses in the Beach – and mostly notably homes south of Queen [Street] – have recently and maybe traditionally have sold in bidding wars, so there’s an enormous desire to be close to the water.

“And a home of that level of finish and design is extremely hard to find anywhere, especially in the Beach.”

What they got

At one point this summer, this three-bedroom house near the Balmy Beach Club was the only ultra modern, semi-detached housing option in the Beaches.

About a decade ago, a three-storey Edwardian was gutted and redesigned by Drew Mandel Architects. Now, it bears updated mechanics and heated flooring on three levels. There are also oversized windows, a floating staircase, and skylights in the study and recreation areas on the second floor.

The living and dining areas are open concept, as are the kitchen and family room. The latter was equipped with built-in, walnut cabinetry, a gas fireplace, and massive doors to a multi-tiered deck. Another deck is situated on the third floor.

The basement was dug out for higher ceilings in the guest bedroom and bathroom.

A parking pad fills out the 17-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“[My clients] had chosen to do a complete renovation of the home that went from the basement all the way up to the roof,” Mr. Johnston said.

“It had a really beautifully landscaped back yard that’s had the benefit of growing in and maturing, a hot tub and this beautiful ipe deck as well.”

