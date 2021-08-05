Buyer sails in with $2.6-million pre-emptive bid for ultra-modern Beaches home

47 Fernwood Park Ave., Toronto (Beaches)

Asking price: $1,995,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $2.6-million (May, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $7,028 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Paul Johnston and John Bell, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

At one point this summer, this three-bedroom house near the Balmy Beach Club was the only ultra modern, semi-detached housing option in the Beaches. More than 60 parties circulated through the property, but one buyer pulled ahead with an opening bid of $2.6-million.

“There was a bully offer that came in a couple of days before the offer date and my clients opted to accept it,” agent Paul Johnston said. “Houses in the Beach – and mostly notably homes south of Queen [Street] – have recently and maybe traditionally have sold in bidding wars, so there’s an enormous desire to be close to the water.

“And a home of that level of finish and design is extremely hard to find anywhere, especially in the Beach.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery At one point this summer, this three-bedroom house near the Balmy Beach Club was the only ultra modern, semi-detached housing option in the Beaches. Right at Home Realty Inc.

About a decade ago, a three-storey Edwardian was gutted and redesigned by Drew Mandel Architects. Now, it bears updated mechanics and heated flooring on three levels. There are also oversized windows, a floating staircase, and skylights in the study and recreation areas on the second floor.

The living and dining areas are open concept, as are the kitchen and family room. The latter was equipped with built-in, walnut cabinetry, a gas fireplace, and massive doors to a multi-tiered deck. Another deck is situated on the third floor.

The basement was dug out for higher ceilings in the guest bedroom and bathroom.

A parking pad fills out the 17-foot-by-120-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“[My clients] had chosen to do a complete renovation of the home that went from the basement all the way up to the roof,” Mr. Johnston said.

“It had a really beautifully landscaped back yard that’s had the benefit of growing in and maturing, a hot tub and this beautiful ipe deck as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.