Buyer scoops up renovated Danforth home with $1.18-million bully bid

637 Milverton Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,079,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,180,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $427,500 (August, 2010); $156,500 (May, 1992)

Taxes: $4,100 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Janice Weisfeld, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery In the last couple of years, this brick house on an 18-foot-by-120-foot lot was refreshed throughout. Xingyi Wang/Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

Just north of Danforth, this three-bedroom house was one of a few semi-detached properties open to the public in late June. That threatened to dilute its buyer pool, but one party wanted to eliminate the competition altogether by sending in a $1.18-million bid on a Friday night. The sellers took the deal rather than risking less favourable proposals down the road.

“It’s a market that’s unpredictable to a certain degree,” agent Janice Weisfeld said.

“We had steady showings, but a lot were booked for the weekend. This pre-emptive offer came before the weekend, which was smart because who knows what would happen on the weekend.”

What they got

In the last couple of years, this brick house on an 18-foot-by-120-foot lot was refreshed throughout, starting outside with a rebuilt front porch.

Inside, the main floor was rearranged with a living room, an open dining area, a stylish kitchen with bar seating along the peninsula, stainless steel appliances, as well as access to a south-facing deck, patio and garage. A recreation area and second bathroom fill out the basement.

“It’s practically a new house with all the updating and upgrading,” Ms. Weisfeld said.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Inside, the main floor was rearranged with a living room, an open dining area, a stylish kitchen with bar seating along the peninsula, stainless steel appliances, as well as access to a south-facing deck, patio and garage. Xingyi Wang/Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc.

Outdoor assets also sweetened the package. “It’s a nice street, a nice yard and the mutual driveway was wider than most, so you can get a car down it,” Ms. Weisfeld said.

