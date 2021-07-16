Buyer scores rare renovated townhouse in desirable area in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

4C Donnybrook Lane, Toronto (Kingsway South)

Asking price: $1,299,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,551,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: not available

Taxes: $5,061 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agents: Niels and Evan Christensen, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

It has been several years since there was a sale in a row of four townhouses near the Islington Golf Club and Montgomery’s Inn.

So as soon as this three-bedroom model in the middle of the bunch opened its doors to the public, 20 showings were booked. In less than a week, five visitors came back with offers.

“We brought it out in the April market because it was a very strong market,” agent Niels Christensen said, “and there was an absence of inventory for this particular type of townhome in that particular location in Montgomery Estates.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not atypical in this market, in that location, for homes to get multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Inside, improvements range from refinished hardwood floors to a remodelled kitchen customized with marble countertops, breakfast island and ceramic backsplashes. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Since 2007, this 1,765-square-foot townhouse has undergone several makeovers. The roof, windows and garage door were all replaced. New fencing, stone patio and gardens were added to the 20-by-97-foot lot.

Inside, improvements range from refinished hardwood floors to a remodelled kitchen customized with marble countertops, breakfast island and ceramic backsplashes. There is also a living room with a gas fireplace. Meanwhile, a two-storey dining area opens to a bedroom above, which contains a walk-in closet and five-piece en suite – the largest of four bathrooms.

The 748-square-foot basement can be turned into a fourth bedroom or recreation space.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Since 2007, this 1,765-square-foot townhouse has undergone several makeovers. The roof, windows and garage door were all replaced. New fencing, stone patio and gardens were added to the 20-by-97-foot lot. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“South of Bloor Street, townhomes tend to be three-storey, skinny types, but this was more an executive-style, two-storey, four-bedroom townhome,” Mr. Christensen said.

“It appealed to people in larger homes downsizing but wish to stay in the neighbourhood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.