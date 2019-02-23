Buyer shaves $10,000 off list price for west-end Toronto loft

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd./Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

369 Sorauren Ave., No. 311, Toronto

Asking price: $848,000

Selling price: $838,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $504,000 (2011); $400,000 (2009); $287,468 (2007)

Taxes: $3,800 (2018)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agents: Elli Davis and Shawn Venasse, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Just north of Sorauren Avenue Park, this two-bedroom unit at Robert Watson Lofts had about one showing for every day it was on the market in November.

“There were a few other [units in the building] on the market at the same time, but this one had good activity and sold quite quickly,” agent Elli Davis said.

What they got

In the rear addition to a century-old building, once a warehouse and candy factory, this more than 1,000-square-foot suite has numerous loft-style attributes, such as 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and an open layout.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It also has a south- and east-facing wraparound balcony with access from one bedroom and a combined living and dining area.

The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and a stacked laundry unit. The suite comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $762 include water and heating costs, as well as use of a rooftop deck, fitness and recreation facilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s a split two-bedroom, two-bathroom [unit] that was very popular,” Ms. Davis said. “It has a nice balcony, and high ceilings, so it was very loft-like.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.