Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

1224 Tyandaga Park Dr., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $1,699,000 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $1,635,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,265,000 (October, 2019); $965,000 (July, 2017); $255,000 (December, 1988)

Taxes: $5,813 (2022)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

One of the entertaining areas has hardwood flooring, pot lights and a gas fireplace set against a stone feature wall.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Houses in Burlington’s Tyandaga neighbourhood frequently sold in the range between $1.5-million and $1.9-million this summer. This four-bedroom house sat pretty much in the middle of that scale and, thanks to its location across from the Tyandaga Golf Course and Tennis Club, managed to draw an offer only slightly below asking in its third week on the market.

“It’s a pretty good neighbourhood,” said agent Michael St. Jean. “But inventory is still pretty tight, especially in Burlington. If you’re priced properly and marketed properly, you can still sell within two to three weeks, but typically within the first month, especially in this price bracket.”

The eat-in kitchen has been upgraded.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

What they got

This 47-year-old house has an attached, double garage and has been recently updated. There’s also fresh landscaping in front and in back where a south-facing deck overlooks the rear of the 91-by 133-foot lot.

Inside, there is 2,240 square feet of living space, with an open dining area, upgraded eat-in kitchen and five stylish bathrooms, plus a glass-lined staircase.

Hardwood flooring, pot lights and a gas fireplace set against a stone feature wall have been added to one of two entertaining areas on the main floor.

The basement has a recreation area and guest bedroom.

There are five stylish bathrooms.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The agent’s take

“It’s a larger lot in a good location, but you’re not having to deal with an old house because this was move-in ready,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The kitchen really showed well with a dark, espresso [coloured] breakfast island, white cabinets, and trendy white and grey veins in the quartz [finishes].”

“The Tyandaga neighbourhood is pretty popular, nestled along green space and literally a couple minutes from the highways, so it’s close to everything,” Mr. St. Jean said.