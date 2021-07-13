Buyer snatches up off-market corner penthouse with $2.055-million bid

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty

15 McMurrich St., No. 1401, Toronto (Yorkville)

Asking price: $2.15-million (April, 2021)

Selling price: $2.055-million (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: not available

Taxes: $5,328 (2021)

Days on the market: not applicable

Listing agent: Jose Arias, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Agent Jose Arias said most prospective buyers were looking for more space.

Agent Jose Arias was preparing this three-bedroom corner penthouse for sale when he mentioned it to a colleague, who thought it sounded like a good fit for one of her clients. Photographs had not been taken yet, so a preview tour was arranged. That first visitor became the last as their $2.055-million bid was accepted within 24 hours.

“When we’re seeing lower levels of inventory, you get a lot of agents talking amongst themselves,” Mr. Arias said.

“During a period of COVID-19, larger units above the $2-million mark were stagnant, but we’re seeing people wanting more space. And because this is an older building, it has more space for the price.”

What they got

The condo has an open-concept dining and living area.

Situated in a roughly 40-year-old high-rise, this southwest corner suite offers 1,869 square feet of living space with massive windows, an open living and dining area and a west-facing balcony accessible from the prime bedroom.

And during a major renovation two years ago, the wood floors were refinished, and one of two bathrooms were updated. Entire rooms, such as the kitchen, were also stripped. It now displays pot lights, stainless steel appliances and a waterfall edge-style island with bar seating.

Other assets include a locker and three-car parking. Monthly fees are $1,879, plus hydro.

The agent’s take

Suite 1401 has a nice, big balcony.

“This was a penthouse facing west with a nice big balcony and it was a bright corner unit,” Mr. Arias said.

“But the amount and quality of the renovation within the unit is what sold it.”