Buyer sweetens offer for McGuiness Distillery corner loft

250 Manitoba St., Ph 806, Toronto

Asking price: $1,175,000

Selling price: $1,190,000

Previous selling price: $510,000 (2014); $509,000 (2010); $400,000 (2006); $311,925 (1999)

Taxes: $3,258 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The corner loft has three bedrooms and a den. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In October, there were a couple of lofts for sale at the gated Mystic Pointe community near Humber Bay Park. But this three-bedroom-plus-den corner loft instantly captured the imagination of the second person through the door.

“My clients did a great job renovating, but we also hired a fabulous stager who used most of their furniture, but completely accessorized it, brought in art and made it look spectacular,” agent Robin Pope said.

“Originally, the buyers came in slightly less than our asking price and I said, ‘That’s not going to be enough, they want to have more,’ so they came back with slightly more.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is flooded with natural light coming from the south and east-facing windows. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The unit is in the former McGuiness Distillery warehouse, which was converted in 1999 into two-storey lofts.

The roughly 1,785-square-foot condo has south and east-facing windows, bringing lots of natural light to the kitchen. There are separate balconies off the two bedrooms and the open principal room, which has a double-height ceiling.

Open this photo in gallery Two of the three bedrooms have separate balconies. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Both bathrooms have been remodelled and the den was created by reconfiguring the second floor.

A locker and two-car parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $1,020 pay for water, 24-hour concierge and amenities, from a squash court to a rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The bathrooms have been remodelled with contemporary amenities. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“If you go to any new buildings in the area, you’re getting – for the same price – condos that are 1,200 square feet, so this is 50 per cent bigger,” Mr. Pope said. He adds that the loft also provides extra outdoor space, “because the apartment was so big.”

