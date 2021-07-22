Semi-detached home with prime address inspires bidding tug of war

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

431 Rhodes Ave., Toronto (Leslieville)

Asking price: $799,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,032,431 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $390,888 (July, 2011); $282,500 (July, 2006); $232,000 (October, 2004); $162,000 (March, 2001)

Taxes: $3,472 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house has a custom kitchen with stone countertops. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This semi-detached house has modern amenities and a prime address on a quiet street close to parks, schools, and restaurants. To draw attention to them and to offset the lack of parking on the 16-foot-by-110-foot lot, the property was priced for less than $800,000.

Only 15 buyers signed up for a tour, but two of them revisited with increasingly higher proposals prior to the scheduled offer date.

“I noticed a slowdown on the amount of appointments,” said agent Linda Ing-Gilbert, who hosted 15 buyers on a daily basis for similar homes listed a week or two prior.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although the number of showings has lessened here, those people were still very qualified buyers.”

The successful bid broke the tug of war by adding $233,431 on top of the $799,000 asking price.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The interior offers modern finishes and mechanics, such as upgraded heating and cooling systems. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This 97-year-old house is the size of a typical semi-detached house with a two-bedroom and one-bathroom plan.

But the interior offers modern finishes and mechanics, such as upgraded heating and cooling systems. There is also a custom kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, as well as a side door to a multi-tiered deck and gardens.

Bamboo flooring was laid in the living room and central dining area. Laminate flooring was chosen for the recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Bamboo flooring was laid in the living room and central dining area. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“While there were other homes out there [for sale], this was more renovated and in a better location,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the amount of space they had, it was used wisely. The seller built the outdoor storage shed that added a lot of space too.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.