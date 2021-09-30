 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer tops rival bidder for Etobicoke townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

5 Tyre Ave., No. 14, Toronto

Asking price: $1.25-million (August, 2021)

Selling price: $1.305-million (August, 2021)

Taxes: $5,029 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Cathy Methven, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

The action

This 2½-storey townhouse has open living and dining areas.

Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

When this freehold townhouse was put up for sale after the August Civic Holiday, it was the first vacancy the small complex had seen in months. A thin supply of alternatives in the surrounding community also increased demand for the home, leading one buyer to top another bidder by adding $55,000 to the asking price.

“We managed to sell a 2,176-square-foot unit for the same price as was paid during the busy March market for a slightly larger model, and $55,000 more than was paid for a model with more finished space back in February,” agent Cathy Methven said.

“An impressive price for the mid-summer when things are generally quieter.”

What they got

There are hardwood floors in the kitchen area.

Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

Near the Kipling and Islington subway stations, this 17-year-old, 2½-storey townhouse has nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors in the kitchen and open living and dining areas. There are two bedrooms, a den and family room on the upper floors.

There is interior access to the garage, but the basement is unfinished. Outside, there is a brick patio and garden.

Fees are $180 each month, and cover landscaping and snow removal.

The agent’s take

The 18-foot-by-98-foot lot is also in a prime spot in Etobicoke.

Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

“It had the feel of a detached home and the builder had added upgraded finishes, such as granite counters in the kitchen, a Whirlpool tub in the ensuite and a gas fireplace in the living room,” Ms. Methven says.

The 18-foot-by-98-foot lot is also in a prime spot in Etobicoke. “It’s in a quiet court setting,” Ms. Methven said.

“Couple that with the new planned city hall nearby, transit proximity and a leafy historic neighbourhood to stroll and this home proved understandably irresistible to the new buyers.”

