Buyer trims $100,000 off price of Richmond Gardens home

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

5 Sheffley Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1.2-million

Selling price: $1.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,144 (2018)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home provides 2,800 square feet of living space spanning three levels. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent JoAnne Gludish has sold many homes on Sheffley Crescent, a winding street near Silvercreek Park, under vastly different market conditions. In the case of this back-split residence on a 52-foot-by-110-foot lot, open houses recorded light attendance due to dreary weather in April, but a buyer eventually proposed a $1.1-million swap for ownership by the second week.

“It’s in Richmond Gardens and the big draw there is the high school, Richview Collegiate, which has a very good reputation,” Ms. Gludish said.

“A number of homes will come on [the market] and sit. Then all of a sudden one will sell and they’ll all sell, and then, there will be no inventory in that pocket.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen is in the front half of the back-split house. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This four-bedroom house was expanded with an office above the double garage, so it now provides 2,800 square feet of living space spanning three levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The front half of the home accommodates the original living and dining rooms and an updated, eat-in kitchen.

The back portion was designed with three bedrooms on the upper level and a fourth bedroom and a family room on the lower level, complete with a fireplace and sliding doors to the south-facing backyard.

Extra fitness and recreation rooms are in the 1,970-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very large house,” Ms. Gludish said. “[The sellers] had put an addition on at the front of it, creating an office or studio at the front of the house, so it had an unusual entry and unusual floor plan inside.”

Not only are there multiple levels, but also five entrances. “It had so many options on how you could use that house, it could house a couple families or a home office business easily,” Ms. Gludish said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.