Buyer trims $88,000 off price of Bloor Street suite

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

1 Bloor St., E., No. 6009, Toronto

Asking price: $1,448,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $1,360,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,934 (2020)

Days on the market: 54

Buyers’ agents: Ira Jelinek and Stefan Stepien, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 1,038-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and window walls facing north and west. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Agent Ira Jelinek had a client set on acquiring a spacious, upper-level suite with a premier address in downtown Toronto. This two-bedroom corner suite on the 60th floor of One Bloor was one of the only candidates they visited, with the further enticement that the asking price had dropped from $1.549-million to $1.448-million in the new year.

“[My buyer] was interested in the building, the location and the view,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It was listed at a higher price before and when they reduced it, there was still some room for negotiation.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Finishes and features are all upscale, such as granite counter tops, an island and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

One of Toronto’s tallest residential skyscrapers, One Bloor stands at 76 storeys, with more than 700 private residences. Nordstrom Rack and McEwan’s anchor the street level retail.

Story continues below advertisement

This 1,038-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings and window walls facing north and west, along with a balcony spanning the width of the bedrooms and main living area.

Finishes and features are all upscale, such as granite counter tops, an island and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The unit comes with two full bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $708 cover the cost of water, heating and concierge and the use of a gym and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with two full bathrooms and laundry facilities, plus a storage locker and parking. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s the tallest building in the area and it’s got the One Bloor address versus other ones on Charles or other side streets,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it’s right at Yonge and Bloor, so it’s across from the subway. It’s a marquee property.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.