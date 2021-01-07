 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer trims price on three-storey Credit River house

Sydnia Yu
Mississauga, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
1249 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $3,459,000 (September,. 2020)

Previous asking price: $3,895,000 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $3,380,000 (September, 2020)

Previous selling price: $1,930,000 (November, 2010)

Taxes: $15,743 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Christopher Killam and James Warren, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The house boasts of a glass-lined atrium with 17-foot ceilings, a fireplace and double patio doors.

This three-storey residence on a 1½-acre lot abutting the Credit River had a strong turnout for its debut, but it took a price drop to $3.459-million to persuade two parties to register offers.

“We decided to do an adjustment because we had showings, but no one was biting,” agent Christopher Killam said.

“Buyers are now looking for a home with more outdoor space and room for an office space or two,” Mr. Killam said. “[They] are willing to drive further out from the city as they are either not going to the office at all any more or are now only going one or two days a week.

What they got

The Tudor-style house offers more than 4,200 square feet of interior space.

This Tudor-style house was redesigned about 30 years ago to create more than 4,200 square feet of interior space, including a glass-lined atrium with 17-foot ceilings, a fireplace and double patio doors.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, the largest of which has fireplace, sitting room, balcony and seven-piece ensuite.

The agent’s take

Any renovations could still leave towering trees undisturbed.

“It’s a super unique concept and style with big atrium windows at the back,” Mr. Killam said.

“The kitchen was been updated in the last 10 years and all the floors had been redone, so you could easily move into it, but you also have an enormous piece of land that could support a much larger house.”

Any renovations could still leave towering trees, a two-storey treehouse and staircase to the shore undisturbed. “From the house, you can see the Credit River and …[it] offers all season adventures, from light boating in the summer to skating in the winter,” Mr. Killam said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

