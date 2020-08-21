 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyer underbids for Vaughan tear-down candidate

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Hammond International Properties Ltd.

41 Thornbank Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $4-million

Selling price: $3.75-million

Taxes: $12,797 (2019)

Days on the market: 44

Listing agent: Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

The house abuts the Uplands golf course in a neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

This 1½-storey house on a 100- by 302-foot lot abuts the Uplands golf course in a neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes. The owners said they had received unsolicited offers in the past, so when they were ready to move, numerous inquires came in, including from international buyers, through May and June.

“These homes don’t come up too often because once someone builds a home – we’re talking homes north of $5-million to $10-million in range – they take longer [to move out],” agent Jerry Hammond said.

What they got

The roughly 60-year-old dwelling has a three-bedroom plan, a partly finished basement and an attached garage.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

This roughly 60-year-old dwelling is in fairly original condition with a three-bedroom plan, a partly finished basement and an attached garage. An in-ground pool fills part of the backyard.

The agent’s take

“It’s the last property on the golf course where somebody could tear down one of the old houses and build,” Mr. Hammond said.

“It sat high up on a hill, so on the second floor of the new home that would go up, you can actually see the city skyline to the south and to the north is the entire vista of the golf course.”

The backyard is also a scenic spot. “It has beautiful mature trees – one looks like a bonsai – and the garden was very pretty,” Mr. Hammond said.

