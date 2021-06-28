Buyer wary of long renos strikes with $2.4-million bully bid for turnkey home

Open this photo in gallery Handout

19 Braeside Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,198,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $2,400,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,200,000 (November, 2018)

Taxes: $8,765 (2021)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The living room was revamped with a new gas fireplace.

This newly renovated house near Wanless Park got a $2.4-million offer just 11 hours after in-person tours began, which went unmatched by 30 other visitors.

“Agents that heard we got a bully [bid] were calling and [asking] if the offer was around $2.3-million and I said, ‘It’s higher,’ ” said agent Belinda Lelli.

“They told us to take it because on [the] offer date, they could only bring maybe $2.3-million or $2.35-million.”

For the buyer, the $2.4-million deal also gives them more time to enjoy the 1,560-square-foot space.

“Because of COVID and the cost of renovating [skyrocketing], there’s a wait-list to get contractors,” Ms. Lelli said, “so some people would rather bite the financial bullet and not have to be in limbo waiting for a contractor or renovation.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has quartz-topped counters, an island and stainless steel appliances.

This three-bedroom house was erected on a 36-by 60-foot lot in the 1930s. By 2019, it took on a different look and feel with new roofing, windows and heated concrete flooring in the basement.

The living room was revamped with a new gas fireplace, and the eat-in kitchen with quartz-topped counters, an island and stainless steel appliances.

There are also four bathrooms, an attached garage, and exits to the south-facing deck from the dining room and mud room.

The agent’s take

“It’s brand new to the bricks and everything is open concept,” said Ms. Lelli.

“It has exceptional craftsmanship and fine carpentry detailing throughout.”

This home also sits on a quiet, tree-lined street close to the Granite Club and highly ranked Fraser Institute schools – Bedford Park and Lawrence Park.

“This demand location delivers on all fronts aesthetically and by way of amenities and convenience,” she said.

