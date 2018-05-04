Buyers benefit from $200,000 price drop for central Toronto townhouse

Open this photo in gallery 157 Claremont Ave., Toronto.

157 Claremont St., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $815,000

Taxes: $3,629 (2017)

Days on the market: 11

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action: Clients of agent Nutan Brown lost bidding wars for a few east- and west-end homes they visited over several months. They thought central properties would also exceed their budget, but this updated row house near Trinity Bellwoods Park dropped in price from roughly $1-milllion to $800,000 in February, bringing it within grasp.

“It was priced at [the buyer’s] maximum, so when it had an offer night, we figured we didn’t need to bother because it’s probably going to go beyond our means. However it didn’t,” Ms. Brown said.

“It was relisted at $799,000, so we gave them $815,000 to be respectful that the sellers were wanting more.”

What they got: At the end of a row of two-storey houses, this three-bedroom residence has living and dining areas and a remodelled eat-in kitchen with a walkout to the 13-by-60-foot lot.

The agent’s take: “There are a number of [row homes] in that Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood and they’re all Victorian, turn-of-the-century homes with nice high ceilings,” Ms. Brown said.

“This is a home owned by the same family for maybe 47 years, so it had a tremendous amount of potential and my clients loved the location.”