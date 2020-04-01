Buyers compete for two-bedroom house as Toronto shuts down over COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Supreme Realty

7 York Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $688,888

Selling price: $877,000

Previous selling prices: $250,000 (2008); $235,000 (2006)

Taxes: $3,109 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

The home's principal rooms are classic in design.

This two-bedroom house was scheduled for seven days of market exposure starting March 12, but those plans were modified as schools, cultural attractions and businesses announced closures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Given low inventory levels, 70 buyers still wanted tours and nearly a handful were armed with offers.

“The owners left because they didn’t want to be around,” agent Anthony Coretti said. "We tried to stagger the showings as much as possible and we moved up the offer date by two days because there was so much activity and the media was stressing social distancing.

“We usually like do live offers, but in light of everything, we did everything remotely, so everyone was safe.”

What they got

The dining room features hardwood flooring.

The principal rooms of this two-storey house are classic in design with hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, as well as the enclosed front porch.

Tile flooring covers areas such as the rear sitting room and the recreation area below. There is a south-facing deck, patio and backyard. An exit from the lower level leads out to a mutual driveway and private garage.

The agent’s take

The lower level features an exit to a mutual driveway.

“It has a lot of value-added things. Two-bedroom [homes] usually are bungalows and this was two storeys,” Mr. Coretti said.

The 23-foot-by-171-foot lot also helped the house stand out. "You don’t usually get a lot much more than 100-, 110- or 120- [feet deep] in the area, and this 171. One of the neighbour’s is 85 feet, for example.”

Buyers also appreciated the home’s excellent condition and the potential for future improvement. “It’s a beautiful house … people loved the layout and warmth,” said Mr. Coretti.

“It’s also a stone’s throw from the future Mount Dennis LRT [station], which drives up all these [property] values in the area.”

