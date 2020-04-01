 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers compete for two-bedroom house as Toronto shuts down over COVID-19

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Supreme Realty

7 York Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $688,888

Selling price: $877,000

Previous selling prices: $250,000 (2008); $235,000 (2006)

Taxes: $3,109 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

The home's principal rooms are classic in design.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

This two-bedroom house was scheduled for seven days of market exposure starting March 12, but those plans were modified as schools, cultural attractions and businesses announced closures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Given low inventory levels, 70 buyers still wanted tours and nearly a handful were armed with offers.

“The owners left because they didn’t want to be around,” agent Anthony Coretti said. "We tried to stagger the showings as much as possible and we moved up the offer date by two days because there was so much activity and the media was stressing social distancing.

“We usually like do live offers, but in light of everything, we did everything remotely, so everyone was safe.”

What they got

The dining room features hardwood flooring.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The principal rooms of this two-storey house are classic in design with hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, as well as the enclosed front porch.

Tile flooring covers areas such as the rear sitting room and the recreation area below. There is a south-facing deck, patio and backyard. An exit from the lower level leads out to a mutual driveway and private garage.

The agent’s take

The lower level features an exit to a mutual driveway.

Royal LePage Supreme Realty

“It has a lot of value-added things. Two-bedroom [homes] usually are bungalows and this was two storeys,” Mr. Coretti said.

The 23-foot-by-171-foot lot also helped the house stand out. "You don’t usually get a lot much more than 100-, 110- or 120- [feet deep] in the area, and this 171. One of the neighbour’s is 85 feet, for example.”

Buyers also appreciated the home’s excellent condition and the potential for future improvement. “It’s a beautiful house … people loved the layout and warmth,” said Mr. Coretti.

“It’s also a stone’s throw from the future Mount Dennis LRT [station], which drives up all these [property] values in the area.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

