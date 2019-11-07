Buyers cut a deal for Davisville condo with a treetop view

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

139 Merton St., No. 1052, Toronto

Asking price: $649,000

Selling price: $630,666

Previous selling price: $361,000 (2008); $265,000 (2003); $182,800 (2000)

Taxes: $2,600 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

The unit is in the 20-year-old Metro building near Davisville station.

Agent Nutan Brown selected about a dozen midtown suites to suit the needs of a client looking in mid-July for a property close to public transit. This one-bedroom-plus-den corner unit overlooking the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail near Davisville station made a great first impression and they were quick to negotiate a $630,666 deal.

“The night we saw it, we saw it first, then went to see several other units and we were drawn back to this,” Ms. Brown said. “Within an hour and a half, we went back and felt this was the one, so we proceeded with an offer right away.”

What they got

The unit overlooks the treetops of Mount Pleasant Cemetary.

This nearly 20-year-old mid-rise building called the Metro is predominantly filled with two-storey units, much like this more than 800-square-foot suite with double height ceilings in the central living and dining area.

The unit also benefits from having private outdoor space, newly installed hardwood floors throughout and a renovated kitchen. Two bathrooms and laundry facilities complete the package.

There is a storage locker and parking spot. Each month, fees of $631 cover utility costs.

The agent’s take

“We were blown away because as soon as you open the door, at the time of day we were there, the sun was pouring in, so it was lit up so beautifully with natural light,” Ms. Brown said.

“And it overlooks the treetops at Mount Pleasant Cemetery and has a southwest view all the way downtown, so you can see the CN Tower and downtown skyline.”

