Buyers cut a deal on 40-year-old condo near St. Clair West subway station

260 Heath St., W., No. 903, Toronto

Asking price: $995,000

Selling price: $980,000

Previous selling price: $300,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,696 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This corner suite at the Village Terraces building benefitted from pent-up demand in late August, and took only a week to find a suitable buyer.

“There was one other two-bedroom [vacancy] at the time, but this was a larger, two-bedroom-plus-den," agent Elli Davis said. “So … it was a good time to put it on the market because it was the only kind of its sort.

“The appeal was its size and location, and that’s what really does it every time.”

What they got

In a roughly 40-year-old high-rise next to St. Clair West station and Cedarvale Ravine, this 1,450-square-foot suite has tile flooring in the eat-in kitchen and parquet flooring in the den and combined living and dining area.

There’s carpeting in the bedrooms, one of which has his and hers closets and a full bathroom, one of two in the suite.

The unit has laundry machines and comes with a storage locker and two-car parking. Utilities and cable are included in monthly fees of $1,664.

The agent’s take

“It’s in original condition, so it appealed to people who wanted to make it their own and renovate,” Ms. Davis said.

“It faces southwest with a view over the ravine and St. Michael’s College playing field.”

Easy access to amenities was another perk. “The building is very popular because it’s in the heart of Forest Hill Village, next to the St. Clair subway, and has amenities like 24-hour security and an outdoor pool,” Ms. Davis said.

