 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Buyers cut a deal on Yorkville penthouse in former Four Seasons Hotel

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

155 Yorkville Ave., No. 3201 Ph1, Toronto

Asking price: $5.9-million

Selling price: $5.5-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $36,019 (2019)

Days on the market: 148

Buyer’s agents: James Warren and Christopher Killam, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The former Four Seasons Hotel was converted into private residences in 2012.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

Agents James Warren and Christopher Killam brought their clients to numerous large condominiums downtown over the space of a few months, but they returned several times to this four-bedroom penthouse in Yorkville. They negotiated a $5.5-million deal in late July.

“This is inexpensive in relation to what else you could buy out there,” said Mr. Warren.

“Other condominiums we considered were in the $4-million to $6-million range, but they weren’t as big, didn’t have the high ceilings nor did they have the location.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The penthouse is in the space formerly occupied by the hotel's restaurant.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

The condo is in the former Four Seasons Hotel, which was converted into private residences in 2012. This 4,580-square-foot unit occupies what was once the hotel’s restaurant on the 32nd floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Large panes of glass to the north, east and south allow natural light to reach nearly every room, from the kitchen and dining room to two entertaining areas with a 220-square-foot terrace between them.

The main bedroom has a double-sided fireplace, a sitting area, walk-in closet and the largest of five bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $4,865 cover water and heating, plus concierge and use of the on-site gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of natural light in.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

“It was carved up from the former restaurant," said Mr. Warren, "so it gives you glorious 12- to 13-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows, which is so unusual. And the views are stunning and captivating over Yorkville.

“It has a huge balcony, which you could put a table out on and sit six people comfortably.”

The amount of interior living space was equally impressive. “It’s very much like being in a bungalow in the sky,” said Mr. Warren.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people need space for children and grandchildren, but more so now with the pandemic, for being able to entertain in.”

Open this photo in gallery

The master suite includes the largest of five bathrooms.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies