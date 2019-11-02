Buyers don’t flinch at Etobicoke house on a hydro corridor

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

15 Shadowbrook Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $865,000

Taxes: $3,836 (2019)

Days on the market: 22

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The original owners have occupied this 1,351-square-foot house since 1954. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Some buyers hesitate about buying a house that backs onto a hydro corridor, but this three-bedroom Etobicoke bungalow was so close to family that one house-hunting couple made it their only stop in mid-July.

“If you’re open minded about something like that, there’s tremendous value because you’re not going to have the level of competition and higher price point if you’re literally across the street,” the buyer’s agent, Nutan Brown said.

“It had been sitting on the market for some time, so it was open for some negotiation, which was very desirable because you don’t always get that chance.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen opens to a wide backyard deck. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The original owners have occupied this 1,351-square-foot house since 1954. It is still configured with traditional living and dining rooms and a separate eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to a wide deck.

The lower-level recreation room is open concept with a fireplace and a side exit to a private drive on the 50-foot-by-100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“People who live [along hydro corridors] love it because it’s like an extension of their backyards without having to pay taxes on it and it’s a great space for kids to play, dogs to be walked and people to go for walks,” Ms. Brown said.

“[The home’s] appeal was it had really good bones and really good space.”

