 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers don’t flinch at Etobicoke house on a hydro corridor

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

15 Shadowbrook Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $865,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,836 (2019)

Days on the market: 22

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The original owners have occupied this 1,351-square-foot house since 1954.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Some buyers hesitate about buying a house that backs onto a hydro corridor, but this three-bedroom Etobicoke bungalow was so close to family that one house-hunting couple made it their only stop in mid-July.

“If you’re open minded about something like that, there’s tremendous value because you’re not going to have the level of competition and higher price point if you’re literally across the street,” the buyer’s agent, Nutan Brown said.

“It had been sitting on the market for some time, so it was open for some negotiation, which was very desirable because you don’t always get that chance.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen opens to a wide backyard deck.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The original owners have occupied this 1,351-square-foot house since 1954. It is still configured with traditional living and dining rooms and a separate eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to a wide deck.

Story continues below advertisement

The lower-level recreation room is open concept with a fireplace and a side exit to a private drive on the 50-foot-by-100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“People who live [along hydro corridors] love it because it’s like an extension of their backyards without having to pay taxes on it and it’s a great space for kids to play, dogs to be walked and people to go for walks,” Ms. Brown said.

“[The home’s] appeal was it had really good bones and really good space.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2577000.00
14 BALLANTYNE CRT, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Spectacularly Designed Home Apr 5000 Sq Ft In One Of The Most Prestigious Princess-Rosethorn Neighbourhood On A Treed Lot Backing On A Park Land, Quiet Cu-De-Sac Street, Majestic Entrance, Affluent Outer Look, Open Concept, Fine Finishes, Beautiful Workmanship, Lovely Gourmet Kitchen With Marble Island, Formal Family Room, Gracious Living & Dining Rooms, 6 Wonderful Bedrooms, Walk-In Closets, 5 Baths, Skylight, Crow Mouldings. Hardwood & Marble Floors.**** EXTRAS **** All Electric Light Fixtures, 2 Fireplaces, High End:Range Top W/Built-In Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge/Freezer & Wine Cooler, Bsmt Fridge & Stove; 2 Washers, 2 Dryers, Central Vac, Security System, Soft Water System, Window Treatments (id:31729)
Listing ID W4607018
Salesperson OLGA MARTCHENKO
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP OLD MILL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1698880.00
67 GLEN AGAR DR, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Ideal Built Home For Luxury Living And Entertaining. 4000+Sq Feet Of State Of The Art Finishes With Impeccable Quality And Workmanship. Located In A Highly Sought After School District In A Lovely Neighborhood, This Smart Home Features 4 Bdrms, 5 Baths With A Fantastic Lower Level And Separate Entrance. Unique Tandem Garage, Pool Size Irregular Pie Shaped Priv Yard, Oversize Outdr Patio. Walk To Ttc, Short Drive To Go Stn, Mins To Hwys And Malls.**** EXTRAS **** B/I Electrolux Fridge, B/I Oven, B?i Micro, B/I Gas Range, Ss Overhead Hood Fan, B/I Dishwasher, 2 Washer/Dryers, Window Coverings, Potlights Thru Out, Cac, Cvac, Outdoor Extra Large Gazebo, B/I Surveillance System, Children's Playground. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4584951
Salesperson AIDA BEGOVIC
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2427000.00
75 PRINCE GEORGE DR, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautiful Back-Split Home In Etobicoke' Well Desired Princess-Rosethorne. Open Concept With Well Appointed Rooms, Great Chef's Kitchen. Plank Floors, Led Pot-Lights, B/I Speakers Throughout. Muskoka Like Backyard, Featuring Matured Landscaping, Concrete Pool, Covered Pergola. Close To St. George's Golf, Airport, Major Hwy's, Transit, Great Schools.**** EXTRAS **** All Existing Appliances,Incl.Washer&Dryer.Central Vac. All Wind.Cover., Elect. Light Fixtures.Umbrella (Bkyd), Custom Pool Cover.Cameras Arnd Home. New Drainage And Wiring. Electric Car Charger Rough-In. Permitted Renovation.Hwt Rental (id:31729)
Listing ID W4567009
Salesperson KATALIN KELEMEN
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
914900.00
341 RATHBURN RD, Toronto, Ontario
BREL UNION REALTY BROKERAGE INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Large Home. Large Lot. Spacious Back Split Waiting For You To Make Your Own. Great Bones. Lots Of Living Space. Newer Kitchen Updates And Furnace. Downstairs Bar. Bright Sunroom. Bring Your Style To Every Floor - Potential To Keep Existing Hardwood. Yard Almost 50 Ft Wide, You Could Add A Pool. Parking For 5. Just Outside Coveted Princess Rosethorn - Area Poised For Growth. Transit At Door. Close To 427, 401, Qew And Gardiner. Go Train, Subway 10 Min Drive.**** EXTRAS **** Inclusions: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Electrical Light Fixtures, Hwt Rental (id:31729)
Listing ID W4612826
Salesperson NICOLE HARRINGTON
Brokerage BREL UNION REALTY BROKERAGE INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2095000.00
379 RATHBURN RD, Toronto, Ontario
PURPLEBRICKS
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Phenomenal Property Opportunity! Huge Oversized Lot, 125 Ft Frontage X 215 Ft Deep! Fantastic Location! Rathburn & East Mall (Hwy 427),Variety Of Mature Trees. Easy Access To Major Roadways, Shopping, Schools, Library And Many More Area Amenities! Note-Home Being Sold ""As Is"". (id:31729)
Listing ID W4622493
Salesperson RANDALL WEESE
Brokerage PURPLEBRICKS
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1028000.00
355 BURNHAMTHORPE RD, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE KINGSVIEW REAL ESTATE INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Attention All Builders Or Contractors!! Premium Lot 50 X 150 In An Established Neighborhood. Freshly Painted, Upgraded Kitchen Floor And Staircase Finished 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment With Luxury Spa Shower. Main Floor 3 Bedroom Apartment. Single Detached Garage And Room For 4 Cars In Private Drive. Recent Updated Foundation Weeping Tiles, Upgraded Wiring. New Kitchen In Basement**** EXTRAS **** 2 Fridge,2 Stoves, Washer, Dryer, E.L.F's. Newer Furnace(2013 (id:31729)
Listing ID W4603419
Salesperson VINCE NGUYEN
Brokerage HOMELIFE KINGSVIEW REAL ESTATE INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
565000.00
#214 -7 APPLEWOOD LANE, Toronto, Ontario
INTERNATIONAL HOME MARKETING GROUP REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To Applewood Lane Brand New *Never Lived In* Corner 2 Bedroom Trendy Townhome Unit Built By Award Winning Menkes Home, *Corner Unit With Extra Windows*. Open Concept Living Space With Modern Kitchen. Well Sought-After & Family Friendly Community. Great Etobicoke Location Near Hwys * 1 Bus To Subway * Sherway Gardens/Cloverdale * Schools * Centennial Park & Much More! Enjoy & Entertain On The Private & Spacious 154 Sqft Rooftop Deck Outdoor Space.**** EXTRAS **** Brand New Berber Carpet Installed, Upgraded Stained Railings. Price Include One Parking, One Locker And Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Wash, Dryer, Cac; Low Maintenance Fee Includes Building Ins., Parking & Common Element Expense. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4598762
Salesperson ROSE HA LE
Brokerage INTERNATIONAL HOME MARKETING GROUP REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2675000.00
53 BURNHAMTHORPE CRES, Toronto, Ontario
ROYAL LEPAGE MEADOWTOWNE REALTY
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
6
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Luxury Living At Its Best! Deep, Pool-Sized Lot Steps From Islington Golf Club! High End, Modern Finishes Throughout With Soaring 10' Ceilings. Modern Gas And Electric Fireplaces. Oak Hardwood Floors. Dream Kitchen With Huge Quartz Counter-Top Centre Island And Gourmet Appliances. Spacious Basement With A Nanny Suite/Workout Room, Office, Workshop, Rec Area, Storage And A Cedar-Lined Wine Cellar.**** EXTRAS **** Ss Oven, Fridge & Microwave. Dishwasher. Gas Cook Top. Washer & Dryer. All Elfs. All Window Coverings. Security System. Surveillance Cameras. Speakers Thru Out. Central Vac & Attachments. Gdo & Remotes. No Open House. Private Showings Only. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4609089
Salesperson NITA KANG
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE MEADOWTOWNE REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3449000.00
2 CHESTNUT HILLS PKWY, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
6
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning, Contemporary House With Timeless Sophistication. Embracing Current Trends. Amazing Location In The Heart Of Edenbridge- Humber Valley Area. Designed & Finished To High Standards & Functionalities. Modern, Minimal & Streamlined With Refined Elegance, Yet Highly Practical, Comfortable & Intimate.**** EXTRAS **** Inc.& Excl. In Attachment. Heated Floor In Basement, Main Entrance, Master. High Quality Aluminium Windows With Uv Protection Glass. R/I For Electric Car Charger In Garage. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4607351
Salesperson IWONA PALUSZKIEWICZ
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1399900.00
44 ODESSA AVE, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP - ELYSIUM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
""Fully Renovated"". Great Opportunity To Own A Luxurious Elegant Home In Peaceful Neighbourhood . Formal Dining Rm, Beautiful Fireplace In Cast Stone Mantel Creates Cozy Atmosphere In Living Rm, Spacious Master Bdrm W/Spa-Like Ensuite And Laundry. Every Bdrm Has Ensuite And Exit To Terrace/Balcony. Hardwood Floors, Crown Mouldings, Skylight, Iron Railings, And More Of Modern Functionality. Beautifully Landscaped.Weber Built-In Barbecue And Much More...**** EXTRAS **** Legal, Professionally Finished 2 Bedroom Basement Apartment With Sep. Entrance. Currently Rented For $1500 Monthly. Tenants Willing To Stay.New Storage Shed In The Backyard. Freshly Painted Fence & Deck. S/S Steel High End Appliances. (id:31729)
Listing ID W4610918
Salesperson ROCKY DHAUNKAL
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP - ELYSIUM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter