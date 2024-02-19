Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Hanton Real Estate Inc

78 Oakvale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (November 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,079,000 (October 2023); $1,099,000 (September 2023)

Selling price: $1-million (November 2023)

Previous selling price: $160,000 (March 1991)

Property taxes: $4,477 (2023)

Days on the market: 62

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, Hanton Real Estate Inc.; Buyers’ agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery:

There are separate living and dining rooms, plus one bathroom and an unfinished basement with a separate entrance.Hanton Real Estate Inc

These east-end Toronto buyers were looking for a property near The Danforth that would meet the needs of their multi-generational family, but failed in their first attempts, with their purchase offers being rejected or outbid. In November, they spotted this three-bedroom house, previously listed with an asking price of $1,099,000, after it had been relisted for $899,000. It didn’t have the second kitchen they wanted, but it had the roughed-in plumbing for one, so they made a $1-million offer, which was accepted.

“It was a very active seller’s market,” said the buyer’s agent Linda Ing-Gilbert. “When houses don’t sell in multiple [offer scenarios], people tend to think something is wrong with them and they get missed, which is what I think happened at Oakvale.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery:

It has a large kitchen and primary bedroom above with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and balcony doors.Hanton Real Estate Inc

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 100-year-old house occupies a 20-by-100-foot lot with a laneway at the back, a park to one side and a TTC rail yard across the street.

An addition has expanded the interiors, so it has a large kitchen and primary bedroom above with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and balcony doors.

There are separate living and dining rooms, plus one bathroom and an unfinished basement with a separate entrance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery:

'From the second bedroom, you can see the lake,' Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.Hanton Real Estate Inc

“It’s detached, and all the other houses we looked at were semis, and it has a laneway which they liked because the buyer is an architect and in future years, may do a laneway house,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“It also sided onto a park. So when you look out the window, it’s out at a park and community vegetable garden.”

The rail yard is also below grade, ensuring unobstructed views. “From the second bedroom, you can see the lake,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe