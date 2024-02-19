Open this photo in gallery: Hanton Real Estate Inc

78 Oakvale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (November 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,079,000 (October 2023); $1,099,000 (September 2023)

Selling price: $1-million (November 2023)

Previous selling price: $160,000 (March 1991)

Property taxes: $4,477 (2023)

Days on the market: 62

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, Hanton Real Estate Inc.; Buyers’ agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There are separate living and dining rooms, plus one bathroom and an unfinished basement with a separate entrance.Hanton Real Estate Inc

These east-end Toronto buyers were looking for a property near The Danforth that would meet the needs of their multi-generational family, but failed in their first attempts, with their purchase offers being rejected or outbid. In November, they spotted this three-bedroom house, previously listed with an asking price of $1,099,000, after it had been relisted for $899,000. It didn’t have the second kitchen they wanted, but it had the roughed-in plumbing for one, so they made a $1-million offer, which was accepted.

“It was a very active seller’s market,” said the buyer’s agent Linda Ing-Gilbert. “When houses don’t sell in multiple [offer scenarios], people tend to think something is wrong with them and they get missed, which is what I think happened at Oakvale.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: It has a large kitchen and primary bedroom above with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and balcony doors.Hanton Real Estate Inc

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 100-year-old house occupies a 20-by-100-foot lot with a laneway at the back, a park to one side and a TTC rail yard across the street.

An addition has expanded the interiors, so it has a large kitchen and primary bedroom above with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and balcony doors.

There are separate living and dining rooms, plus one bathroom and an unfinished basement with a separate entrance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: 'From the second bedroom, you can see the lake,' Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.Hanton Real Estate Inc

“It’s detached, and all the other houses we looked at were semis, and it has a laneway which they liked because the buyer is an architect and in future years, may do a laneway house,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“It also sided onto a park. So when you look out the window, it’s out at a park and community vegetable garden.”

The rail yard is also below grade, ensuring unobstructed views. “From the second bedroom, you can see the lake,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.