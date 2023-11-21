Open this photo in gallery: Ipro Realty Ltd.

578 Balliol St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,279,000 (October, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1.329-million (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1.21-million (October, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $690,000 (April, 2014); $430,000 (July, 2006)

Taxes: $5,336 (2023)

Days on the market: 13

Property days on market: 33

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was built in the 1950s and has 1,170 square feet of living space.Ipro Realty Ltd.

Agent Ira Jelinek’s clients had budgeted $1.35-million and were looking for a turnkey, semi-detached house in midtown Toronto. They were outbid on their first pick and turned to this three-bedroom property. In their estimation, it needed some work, but a price reduction this fall from $1.329-million to $1.279-million made them chance an offer.

“We hadn’t seen it when it was at a higher price prior, so when we saw it, I called the agent and they said they wouldn’t take less than a certain amount,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“So, there was a lot of back and forth.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Between 2015 and 2023, the owners updated the heating and cooling systems, the main bathroom upstairs, and the kitchen and laundry appliances.Ipro Realty Ltd.

This two-storey house was built in the 1950s and has 1,170 square feet of living space, including formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring.

The basement is partially finished with a separate side entrance to the backyard.

Between 2015 and 2023, the owners updated the heating and cooling systems, the main bathroom upstairs, and the kitchen and laundry appliances.

There’s also a new steel front door and new fencing on the 18- by 100-foot lot.

Parking on a mutual driveway is shared with a neighbour on alternate months.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The formal living and dining rooms have hardwood flooring.Ipro Realty Ltd.

“The semis [in this neighbourhood] are either older homes that haven’t been renovated or have been renovated, and there’s a mix of detached houses that could be $3.5-million to $1.7-million,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“[Here], there’s potential to renovate the basement to add a couple of washrooms, and maybe add a parking spot.”

As for the property’s location, the buyers had no complaints. “The block was very nice and comfortable, people seemed very nice, so it was a good neighbourhood,” Mr. Jelinek said.