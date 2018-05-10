 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Buyers flock to two-storey Tip Top loft on Toronto waterfront

Done Deal

Buyers flock to two-storey Tip Top loft on Toronto waterfront

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

637 Lake Shore Blvd. W., No. 830, Toronto

637 Lake Shore Blvd., W., No. 830, Toronto

Asking price: $665,000

Selling price: $665,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $412,000 (2015); $248,756 (2006)

Taxes: $2,798 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The building is located next to Coronation Park.

The action: Right next to Coronation Park on Lake Ontario, this two-storey suite at Tip Top Lofts was closely inspected by more than two dozen buyers mid-February.

What they got: A former menswear clothing warehouse was converted into lofts and topped up with new ones, including this nearly 800-square-foot unit. It has 20-foot ceilings and south-west-facing windows illuminating the entertaining area and bedroom above with a walk-in closet and bathroom.

The unit also comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking.

Story continues below advertisement

Monthly fees of $522 pay for water, concierge, rooftop deck, fitness and recreational amenities.

The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking.

The agent's take: “The building has a lot of character and it’s the only loft building along the harbourfront, so it generally attracts a lot of attention,” Mr. Bibby said.

“This one was quite special because it was on two floors and the living and dining area have extremely high ceilings.”

The amount of space inside was also unexpected. “You’re not seeing 800 square feet for a one-bedroom, especially these days with new construction,” Mr. Bibby said. “That’s typically the footprint for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.