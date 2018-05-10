Buyers flock to two-storey Tip Top loft on Toronto waterfront

Open this photo in gallery 637 Lake Shore Blvd. W., No. 830, Toronto

637 Lake Shore Blvd., W., No. 830, Toronto

Asking price: $665,000

Selling price: $665,000

Previous selling prices: $412,000 (2015); $248,756 (2006)

Taxes: $2,798 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Open this photo in gallery The building is located next to Coronation Park.

The action: Right next to Coronation Park on Lake Ontario, this two-storey suite at Tip Top Lofts was closely inspected by more than two dozen buyers mid-February.

What they got: A former menswear clothing warehouse was converted into lofts and topped up with new ones, including this nearly 800-square-foot unit. It has 20-foot ceilings and south-west-facing windows illuminating the entertaining area and bedroom above with a walk-in closet and bathroom.

The unit also comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $522 pay for water, concierge, rooftop deck, fitness and recreational amenities.

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and laundry facilities, plus a locker and parking.

The agent's take: “The building has a lot of character and it’s the only loft building along the harbourfront, so it generally attracts a lot of attention,” Mr. Bibby said.

“This one was quite special because it was on two floors and the living and dining area have extremely high ceilings.”

The amount of space inside was also unexpected. “You’re not seeing 800 square feet for a one-bedroom, especially these days with new construction,” Mr. Bibby said. “That’s typically the footprint for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit.”