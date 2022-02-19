Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

19 Lower Village Gate, No. 410, Toronto

Asking price: $1,925,000 (December, 2021)

Selling price: $1,925,000 (December, 2021)

Taxes: $5,468 (2021)

Days on the market: not applicable

Listing agent and buyer’s agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This roughly 1,590-square-foot unit is in one of two mid-rise buildings overlooking the Cedarvale Ravine.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Agent Elli Davis said she has a running list of buyers waiting for a chance to move into the popular Village Gate gated community in Forest Hill South, so when she was assigned the sale of this two-bedroom suite she already had a catalogue of potential buyers.

She contacted some suitable matches, and one, having already been outbid on other properties, jumped at the chance to strike a deal at the asking price.

“I just called some specific buyers, and two weren’t really ready and one was, so that’s who bought it,” Ms. Davis said.

“The buyers were happy not to have to go through a whole bidding war process and lose again.”

The U-shaped kitchen features bamboo flooring and crown mouldings.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

This roughly 1,590-square-foot unit is in one of two mid-rise buildings overlooking the Cedarvale Ravine. It has bamboo flooring and crown mouldings in the U-shaped kitchen and open living and dining areas. Sliding doors open to a west-facing balcony.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and heated floors in the four-piece ensuite bathroom.

A storage locker and parking spot come with the unit. Monthly fees of $1,692 pay for utilities and cable.

The condo features open living and dining areas and sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agent’s take

“It’s just under 1,600 square feet, which is a very good size,” Ms. Davis said.

“It was also renovated and in beautiful condition.”

This unit’s location in the 30-year-old building – and wider community – is also stellar. “It has a terrific, beautiful view over the gardens, pool and out towards the ravine,” Ms. Davis said.

“It’s about a three-minute walk from Village Gate to the subway, which is really good, and it’s a five-minute walk to Forest Hill Village where you have all kinds of shops, banks and restaurants.”

