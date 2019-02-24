Buyers go $61,100 over asking price for renovated, rare Victorian row home in Hamilton

89 West Ave. N., Hamilton
Asking price: $399,900
Selling price: $461,000
Previous selling price: $275,000 (March, 2018); $151,100 (2013)
Taxes: $1,676 (2017)
Days on the market: 6
Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.
The action
In Hamilton’s downtown core, about 20 buyers inspected this renovated row home in October. Several made purchase offers.
“Along West Avenue, [average property values] are somewhere in the high $200,000s and low $300,000s,” agent Michael St. Jean said.
“So this is on the higher end in the neighbourhood because of the fact it’s a row home, fully renovated, a Victorian and it’s in proximity to the [Hamilton] General Hospital.”
What they got
This 1,328-square-foot residence is more than a century old with a traditional red brick façade, brick walls exposed inside and formal living and dining rooms with 10-foot ceilings and custom woodwork.
In recent years, two out of the three bathrooms were modernized, and the eat-in kitchen outfitted with marble counters, stainless steel appliances and matching herringbone flooring and back splashes.
The second floor is arranged with laundry facilities, an office nook and two bedrooms.
Outside, improvements include updated windows, an interlocking driveway and fencing along the 18-foot-by-121-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“Downtown, there are older homes and there are a lot of Victorian homes … but the row homes like this are definitely on the rare side,” Mr. St. Jean said.
“[Furthermore] the list of finishes on the listing tells the story. [The sellers] went over and above on this one."
