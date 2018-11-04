Buyers go for west-end home with treehouse potential

12 Herman Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,198,800
Selling price: $1,188,800
Previous selling prices: $699,900 (2015); $210,000 (2004)
Taxes: $3,593 (2017)
Days on the market: Nine
Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
Clients of agent Nutan Brown yearned for a turnkey property – or a rundown one – as long as it remained in their west-end school district. Their bid on a nearby fixer-upper was turned down, but they successfully negotiated a slight discount for this updated, semi-detached house without parking in July.
What they got
The bones of this two-storey house were laid down on an 18-by-110-foot lot in 1911, but the mechanics and interiors were recently modernized. For instance, brick walls were exposed along the open living and dining areas and custom kitchen. The former also features a fireplace and the latter a walkout to a new deck.
Bathrooms are situated off the hall to three bedrooms on the second floor and a recreation area in the basement.
The agent’s take
“It’s on a tiny street with about 20 houses, so it’s very quiet with only local traffic,” Ms. Brown said.
“Also, it’s close to a retail area with a Loblaws and LCBO, and it will be developed into some pretty amazing and beautiful residential, industrial and commercial space with lots of parkland.”
Although the home is updated, the buyers could add value outside. “One of the other things they wanted to do was find a tree that could accommodate a treehouse,” Ms. Brown said. “There is a beautiful tree in the back.”
