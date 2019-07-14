Buyers hesitate to start early battle over family home in Burlington

Open this photo in gallery St. Jean Realty Inc.

2268 Marchbank Court, Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $899,900

Selling price: $955,000

Previous selling price: $168,500 (1986)

Taxes: $5,445 (2018)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The kitchen's 30-year-old finishes were recently replaced. St. Jean Realty Inc.

This five-bedroom house on a 60- by 91-foot lot was listed for $899,900 to woo buyers who might be distracted by other homes in the area near the Tyandaga Golf Course, just north of the QEW and highways 403 and 407. Interest intensified during the second week of the exposure and one visitor’s bid triggered others to challenge it late April.

“Depending on price point, we’re finding multiples are occurring, but not with an actual official offer date,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“Even some new builds in Waterdown – townhouses – are going in the $600,000, $650,000 to $700,000 range. So when you get a full two-storey home with a fairly large lot … a double garage, a real family home, it’s pretty good value.”

What they got

The backyard has an in-ground pool and hot tub. St. Jean Realty Inc.

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 2,310-square-foot house has an attached double garage, a finished basement and a private backyard with an in-ground pool, hot tub and pool house.

The 30-year-old finishes were recently shed in the kitchen and three bathrooms, but formal divisions remain between the living and dining rooms and rear family room. The latter also features a fireplace and patio access.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great neighbourhood; Tyandaga is very in demand,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“This is the type of home where a family would purchase it, make it their own and ride out the next chunk of their life here. So, a pool and yard built for entertainment probably works well for them.”

