 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers in search of a Markham bungalow find few options

Sydnia Yu
Markham, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

22 Colonsay Rd., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,249,000

Selling price: $1,203,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $250,000 (1992)

Taxes: $5,620 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen features a gas stove.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Right after the new year there were few options for buyers in search of a low-rise home in Markham. This three-bedroom bungalow fit the bill and attracted about 30 house hunters. By the end of its first week on the market a deal was struck for $46,000 under the asking price.

“The average [days on the market] for that price in that area is about three to four weeks,” agent Bill Thom said.

“Bungalows are in big demand because no one is building bungalows [any more].”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The basement provides a secondary kitchen, bathroom and two recreation areas.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This roughly 50-year-old house with an attached double garage is in solid shape with updated operating systems, roofing, windows and doors.

Inside, there’s the standard living and dining rooms, and a separate eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and two-piece bathroom. Another bedroom and a solarium have exits to a fenced-in backyard and pool on the 55-foot-by-109-foot lot.

The basement provides a secondary kitchen, bathroom and two recreation areas with marble floors.

The agent’s take

“People are buying bungalows because they’re either aging and don’t need the stairs or they need a starter home and income [generating potential],” Mr. Thom said.

“Bungalows lend themselves very conveniently for separate entrances.”

Story continues below advertisement

This property is also close to highways 407 and 7, golf courses and Yonge Street businesses. “It’s centrally located in Thornhill and considered part of the city now,” Mr. Thom said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies