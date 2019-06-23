Buyers land Toronto waterfront unit for under asking price

39 Queens Quay E., No. 835, Toronto
Asking price: $738,000
Selling price: $728,000
Taxes: $3,946 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
His clients told agent Ira Jelinek they wanted a newer waterfront suite, so he presented them with 10 options. Their favourites were both at the architecturally distinct Pier 27. They made an offer for one unit, but were trumped by other bidders. Their bid in mid-March for this bigger one-bedroom-plus-den suite with an additional bathroom succeeded.
What they got
This eighth-floor suite was built three years ago with upgraded appointments, including 10-foot ceilings and an open living area with full height windows and sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.
Hardwood floors run throughout the L-shaped kitchen and dining area, as well as the den and bedroom.
The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and parking. Each month, fees of $599 are allocated towards water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge and maintenance of two pools, among other amenities.
The agent’s take
“It’s a beautiful building with higher-end finishes,” agent Ira Jelinek said. “And there was a view of the lake.”
Extra space offered by this unit also did not go unnoticed. “This unit appealed to my buyers because there was a den that could be used for one of their kids if they came to visit with a pull-out sofa or Murphy bed,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“And it had a full second washroom as well.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.