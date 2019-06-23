 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyers land Toronto waterfront unit for under asking price

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers land Toronto waterfront unit for under asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

39 Queens Quay E., No. 835, Toronto

Asking price: $738,000

Selling price: $728,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,946 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Pier 27 is an architecturally distinct development on Toronto's waterfront.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

His clients told agent Ira Jelinek they wanted a newer waterfront suite, so he presented them with 10 options. Their favourites were both at the architecturally distinct Pier 27. They made an offer for one unit, but were trumped by other bidders. Their bid in mid-March for this bigger one-bedroom-plus-den suite with an additional bathroom succeeded.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living area opens to a west-facing balcony.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This eighth-floor suite was built three years ago with upgraded appointments, including 10-foot ceilings and an open living area with full height windows and sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.

Hardwood floors run throughout the L-shaped kitchen and dining area, as well as the den and bedroom.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry facilities and parking. Each month, fees of $599 are allocated towards water and heating costs, 24-hour concierge and maintenance of two pools, among other amenities.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Hardwood floors run throughout the kitchen and dining area.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a beautiful building with higher-end finishes,” agent Ira Jelinek said. “And there was a view of the lake.”

Extra space offered by this unit also did not go unnoticed. “This unit appealed to my buyers because there was a den that could be used for one of their kids if they came to visit with a pull-out sofa or Murphy bed,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it had a full second washroom as well.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter