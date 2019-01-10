Buyer’s last-minute offer on loft accepted just after price increased

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

68 Broadview Ave, No. 417, Toronto

Asking price: $995,000

Selling price: $975,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,308 (2018)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the Broadview Lofts building in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

There were risks to listing this one-bedroom loft at Broadview Lofts at the tail end of November when house hunters often become preoccupied by impending holiday festivities. So agent Robin Pope decided bids would be reviewed in one week and if buyers didn’t move fast on the $950,000 price, it would be relisted at $995,000.

“Historically, Christmas is a quiet time and sometimes it comes a few weeks earlier than you expect it,” Mr. Pope said.

“While we were negotiating with a buyer – who was drawn to the listing when it was listed at $950,000 – we told them what we were going to do and followed through by relisting it … and we still got what we wanted.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Built in a former warehouse, the unit has exposed brick walls and concrete floors. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,022-square-foot suite with 10-foot post-and-beam ceiling, original exposed brick walls and polished concrete floor is in the original section of a former warehouse.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

An original window abutting the new building wing was sealed up and transformed into a feature wall in the living and dining quarters. Sliding industrial doors provide privacy for a bedroom and semi-ensuite bathroom with stacked laundry machines.

A locker and parking round out the loft. Water and heating costs are covered by monthly fees of $554, as well as use of 24-hour concierge, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The east-facing windows overlook the treetops. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“Most apartments, especially in this building, are long, with two windows on the end. This is a shallow and wide apartment,” Mr. Pope said.

“It has a [feature wall], a sliding door and four windows on the fourth floor facing east, so you’re overlooking treetops.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.