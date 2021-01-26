Buyers leap at chance for Radio City townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Sage Real Estate Ltd.

279 Mutual St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,795,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $1,822,500 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $1,142,500 (2016); $825,000 (2009); $612,150 (2006)

Taxes: $7,070 (2020)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Dawn Hume, Sage Real Estate Ltd.; Buyers’ agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

THE ACTION

Agent Christopher Kowal was talking to some friends and former clients and they mentioned how much they liked Radio City, a condo complex built in 2002 on land formerly occupied by CBC’s Toronto radio and television studios. Mr. Kowal told them a townhouse there was on the market and the asking price had just been reduced to $1.795-million. They visited on a whim and ended up putting in an offer. They beat one other bidder to take the keys.

“It has been a very long time since any of those townhouses have been available,” Mr. Kowal said.

“Literally as we’re looking at it, I got a message from the listing agent that there was an offer, so it was the worst possible timing, but they decided to bid as well.”

WHAT THEY GOT

The eat-in kitchen has been updated with porcelain floors, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and Sub-Zero wine fridge.

At the end of a short row of townhouses near the old Maple Leaf Gardens arena, this three-storey unit has its own street-level entrance and interior access to an underground parking spot.

The eat-in kitchen has been updated with porcelain floors, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and Sub-Zero wine fridge.

A glass-lined, floating staircase leads up to an open family room and two bedrooms. The biggest bedroom has its own fireplace, a walk-in closet, skylights and one of three updated bathrooms.

A private patio is accessible from the living room and kitchen.

Monthly fees of $756 pay for water, concierge and use of the gym and guest suites.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“It is honestly one of the most spectacular renovation jobs that I’ve seen. No detail was overlooked,” Mr. Kowal said.

“The nice thing about the townhouse condo is you have the convenience of living in something like a freehold home, but at the same time, you’ve got the security of being part of a condominium complex where anything that has to be repaired to the exterior is covered.”

The biggest bedroom has its own fireplace, a walk-in closet, skylights and one of three updated bathrooms.

