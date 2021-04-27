 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers leap at lakeside cottage property in Seguin, Ont.

Sydnia Yu
Parry Sound, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

iSparksSolutions

12 Hayhoe Rd., Seguin, Ont.

Asking price: $1,499,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,440,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,120 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Gary Phillips, Engel & Völkers Parry Sound

The Action

This updated, four-season cottage rests on a 5.66-acre site with 390-feet along Silver Lake just two hours north of Toronto. The house has a drilled well, septic system and access from a seasonally maintained, private road. There were nine visitors interested enough to take an in-person tour, one of whom presented a condition-free bid before the date set for a review date of offers.

Open this photo in gallery

The cottage has 1,550 square feet of living space.

iSparksSolutions

“We have a pent-up demand for waterfront properties,” local agent Gary Phillips said.

“The days on market, year over year, have dropped from 35 to 10, and the only reason it’s at 10 is because there hasn’t been a cottage listed in the last six months without holding [back] offers.”

“Rather than wait to see what came in on offer day, these sellers chose to work with the pre-emptive offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got

This 1½-storey cottage was recently gutted and enlarged to provide 1,550 square feet of living space with new mechanics and a dining room addition with vaulted wood ceiling.

Open this photo in gallery

The house has vaulted wood ceiling.

iSparksSolutions

Balconies are located off one of three bedrooms and a combined family room and kitchen. Directly below, a recreation room has a walkout to the grounds and a sandy beach with a new dock and boathouse.

The Agent’s Take

“It’s a large plot of land with a great deal of water frontage, and it had been professionally renovated from top to bottom,” Mr. Phillips said.

Open this photo in gallery

The cottage has a combined family room and kitchen.

iSparksSolutions

“Trees on the property were beautiful – large, hard maple trees – so it was very pretty all year. Fall would be spectacular.”

The lake also has prized qualities. “It’s a quieter lake, so you don’t get much boat traffic, and it is considered a cold-water lake, so it can sustain more rare species of fish,” Mr. Phillips said.

“If this was on Lake Joseph, which is literally two miles down the road, it would have been three times the price, so the lake size matters.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies