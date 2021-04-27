Buyers leap at lakeside cottage property in Seguin, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery iSparksSolutions

12 Hayhoe Rd., Seguin, Ont.

Asking price: $1,499,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,440,000 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,120 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Gary Phillips, Engel & Völkers Parry Sound

The Action

This updated, four-season cottage rests on a 5.66-acre site with 390-feet along Silver Lake just two hours north of Toronto. The house has a drilled well, septic system and access from a seasonally maintained, private road. There were nine visitors interested enough to take an in-person tour, one of whom presented a condition-free bid before the date set for a review date of offers.

Open this photo in gallery The cottage has 1,550 square feet of living space. iSparksSolutions

“We have a pent-up demand for waterfront properties,” local agent Gary Phillips said.

“The days on market, year over year, have dropped from 35 to 10, and the only reason it’s at 10 is because there hasn’t been a cottage listed in the last six months without holding [back] offers.”

“Rather than wait to see what came in on offer day, these sellers chose to work with the pre-emptive offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got

This 1½-storey cottage was recently gutted and enlarged to provide 1,550 square feet of living space with new mechanics and a dining room addition with vaulted wood ceiling.

Open this photo in gallery The house has vaulted wood ceiling. iSparksSolutions

Balconies are located off one of three bedrooms and a combined family room and kitchen. Directly below, a recreation room has a walkout to the grounds and a sandy beach with a new dock and boathouse.

The Agent’s Take

“It’s a large plot of land with a great deal of water frontage, and it had been professionally renovated from top to bottom,” Mr. Phillips said.

Open this photo in gallery The cottage has a combined family room and kitchen. iSparksSolutions

“Trees on the property were beautiful – large, hard maple trees – so it was very pretty all year. Fall would be spectacular.”

The lake also has prized qualities. “It’s a quieter lake, so you don’t get much boat traffic, and it is considered a cold-water lake, so it can sustain more rare species of fish,” Mr. Phillips said.

“If this was on Lake Joseph, which is literally two miles down the road, it would have been three times the price, so the lake size matters.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.