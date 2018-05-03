Buyers leap for chance at Vinegar Lofts unit in Toronto

19 River St., No. 205, Toronto
Asking price: $789,900
Selling price: $789,000
Taxes: $3,164 (2017)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
Listings in the Vinegar Lofts building are somewhat rare, so this one-bedroom-plus den unit’s coming on the market was met with nearly two dozen booked tours and a sizable crowd at the agents-only open house in March.
“In the last two years, there’s only been seven sales in the building,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“The first person through [this loft] wanted to make an offer right away, but my clients wanted to wait to give it a full week of showings.”
What they got
The converted building, a 1907 warehouse originally owned and operated by the Queen City Vinegar Co., has been subdivided into about three dozen lofts, including this roughly 800-square-foot unit with exposed brick walls and polished concrete floors.
A wall of windows and sliding terrace doors brings natural light to the open-concept living and dining areas. More enclosed spaces include a den and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and semi-private bathroom.
The galley-style kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. Ensuite laundry, a storage locker and parking are also included. Monthly fees are $601, including water.
The agent’s take
“There’s a lot of new construction happening, but not many loft conversions in the neighbourhood, so this is something a little different,” Mr. Bibby said.
“There are some authentic finishes in here, like exposed brick and high ceilings. And the balcony is very private with a good depth to it.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.