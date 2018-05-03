Buyers leap for chance at Vinegar Lofts unit in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Listings are rare at the Corktown building.

19 River St., No. 205, Toronto

Asking price: $789,900

Selling price: $789,000

Taxes: $3,164 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Listings in the Vinegar Lofts building are somewhat rare, so this one-bedroom-plus den unit’s coming on the market was met with nearly two dozen booked tours and a sizable crowd at the agents-only open house in March.

“In the last two years, there’s only been seven sales in the building,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“The first person through [this loft] wanted to make an offer right away, but my clients wanted to wait to give it a full week of showings.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A wall of windows and sliding terrace doors brings natural light into living and dining areas.

The converted building, a 1907 warehouse originally owned and operated by the Queen City Vinegar Co., has been subdivided into about three dozen lofts, including this roughly 800-square-foot unit with exposed brick walls and polished concrete floors.

A wall of windows and sliding terrace doors brings natural light to the open-concept living and dining areas. More enclosed spaces include a den and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and semi-private bathroom.

The galley-style kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. Ensuite laundry, a storage locker and parking are also included. Monthly fees are $601, including water.

The agent’s take

“There’s a lot of new construction happening, but not many loft conversions in the neighbourhood, so this is something a little different,” Mr. Bibby said.

“There are some authentic finishes in here, like exposed brick and high ceilings. And the balcony is very private with a good depth to it.”