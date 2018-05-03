 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Buyers leap for chance at Vinegar Lofts unit in Toronto

Done Deals

Buyers leap for chance at Vinegar Lofts unit in Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Listings are rare at the Corktown building.

19 River St., No. 205, Toronto

Asking price: $789,900

Selling price: $789,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,164 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Listings in the Vinegar Lofts building are somewhat rare, so this one-bedroom-plus den unit’s coming on the market was met with nearly two dozen booked tours and a sizable crowd at the agents-only open house in March.

“In the last two years, there’s only been seven sales in the building,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“The first person through [this loft] wanted to make an offer right away, but my clients wanted to wait to give it a full week of showings.”

What they got

A wall of windows and sliding terrace doors brings natural light into living and dining areas.

The converted building, a 1907 warehouse originally owned and operated by the Queen City Vinegar Co., has been subdivided into about three dozen lofts, including this roughly 800-square-foot unit with exposed brick walls and polished concrete floors.

Story continues below advertisement

A wall of windows and sliding terrace doors brings natural light to the open-concept living and dining areas. More enclosed spaces include a den and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and semi-private bathroom.

The galley-style kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. Ensuite laundry, a storage locker and parking are also included. Monthly fees are $601, including water.

The agent’s take

“There’s a lot of new construction happening, but not many loft conversions in the neighbourhood, so this is something a little different,” Mr. Bibby said.

“There are some authentic finishes in here, like exposed brick and high ceilings. And the balcony is very private with a good depth to it.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.