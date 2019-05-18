 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyers look for investment suite in Liberty Village

Done Deal

Buyers look for investment suite in Liberty Village

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

38 Joe Shuster Way, No. 1414, Toronto

Asking price: $469,900

Selling price: $475,000

Taxes: $1,703 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Co-op agents: Rebecca Dunlop and Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Agent Rebecca Dunlop took her clients, first time investment buyers, around North York this winter to check out some possible buys priced less than $500,000.

Offers on two properties didn’t pan out, so Ms. Dunlop changed tack and took the search downtown, where they found and purchased this one-bedroom suite at the Bridge building next to Rita Cox Park in early March.

“Units under $500,000 are very popular,” Ms. Dunlop said, “but it’s actually very difficult to get.”

“It was also important they were in a building that was nicely run.”

What they got

Monthly dues of $393 are collected for the cost of water and heating, 24-hour concierge, pool, fitness and games rooms.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

This nearly 600 square-foot suite has an open and airy atmosphere with a south-facing balcony and walls of windows along the main entertaining space.

The design is modern with hardwood and ceramic flooring, granite kitchen backsplashes and sliding doors to an interior bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Kitchen and laundry appliances, a locker and parking complete this unit. Monthly dues of $393 are collected for the cost of water and heating, 24-hour concierge, pool, fitness and games rooms.

The agent’s take

The unit has hardwood and ceramic flooring, granite kitchen backsplashes and sliding doors to an interior bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

“It’s a great investor suite with big functional living space and lots of room for entertainment,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“It also has a lake view, which is amazing. It’s such a nice view and so calming, it’s something that’s unique and not every unit has.”

