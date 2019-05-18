Buyers look for investment suite in Liberty Village

38 Joe Shuster Way, No. 1414, Toronto
Asking price: $469,900
Selling price: $475,000
Taxes: $1,703 (2019)
Days on the market: Five
Co-op agents: Rebecca Dunlop and Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty
The action
Agent Rebecca Dunlop took her clients, first time investment buyers, around North York this winter to check out some possible buys priced less than $500,000.
Offers on two properties didn’t pan out, so Ms. Dunlop changed tack and took the search downtown, where they found and purchased this one-bedroom suite at the Bridge building next to Rita Cox Park in early March.
“Units under $500,000 are very popular,” Ms. Dunlop said, “but it’s actually very difficult to get.”
“It was also important they were in a building that was nicely run.”
What they got
This nearly 600 square-foot suite has an open and airy atmosphere with a south-facing balcony and walls of windows along the main entertaining space.
The design is modern with hardwood and ceramic flooring, granite kitchen backsplashes and sliding doors to an interior bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.
Kitchen and laundry appliances, a locker and parking complete this unit. Monthly dues of $393 are collected for the cost of water and heating, 24-hour concierge, pool, fitness and games rooms.
The agent’s take
“It’s a great investor suite with big functional living space and lots of room for entertainment,” Ms. Dunlop said.
“It also has a lake view, which is amazing. It’s such a nice view and so calming, it’s something that’s unique and not every unit has.”
