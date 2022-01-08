Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

11 Strathgowan Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $2,499,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $2,265,000 (October, 2021)

Taxes: $9,037 (2021)

Days on the market: 31

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This three-bedroom house on a 42-foot-by-115-foot lot across from Blythwood Junior Public School came up for sale in September, but buyers looking to update and enlarge it factored in those added costs and shied away from the ambitious asking price. An early tire-kicker eventually decided not to make a formal offer, but a second buyer came through with a bid $234,000 under asking, but free of conditions.

“This house is not new, but beautiful with an in-ground pool and a wonderful location,” said agent Lucille Chenoweth. “But it needs upgrading in the kitchen and bathrooms.”

“Some people wanted to put additions on to make it a bigger space and that all costs money, so on two or three occasions, people tried to crunch the numbers.”

What they got

The back yard includes a cabana and pool.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The two-storey house is about 75 years old and has been owned by the same family for the past 45 years. The standard main-floor layout provides a separate kitchen and dining room and an adjacent living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

There are also family rooms on both the main and lower levels, with exits to the driveway, back yard, cabana, and pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s a wonderful location within Lawrence Park and close to family resources, like schools and the park across the street,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“And it’s not too far from Yonge Street shopping.”

According to co-listing agent, Myles Slocombe, the buyers intend on rebuilding the house, but will keep the backyard pool.

