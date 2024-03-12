Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal, 204 Parkway Ave., Keswick, Ont.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

204 Parkway Ave., Keswick, Ont.

Asking price: $674,900 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $648,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $168,000 (February, 2009); $175,000 (July, 2006); $121,000 (August, 1999)

Taxes: $3,067 (2023)

Days on the market: 20

Buyers’ agents: Suzanne Stephens and Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Agent Suzanne Stephens was given the task of finding her clients a bungalow on a large lot in Keswick for less than $650,000. Their first offer on a property fizzled out, but they fought hard to get this two-bedroom bungalow on a 59- by 127-foot lot down the street from Lake Simcoe. Though it was priced beyond their budget at $674,900, they managed to cut a deal for $648,000.

“That [first] house they weren’t in love with, so they gave a really low offer and that didn’t work for the sellers,” said Ms. Stephens. “When they saw this property, they were much more motivated because they fell in love with it.

“After negotiating with the sellers over the course of two weeks, we came to a mutually agreeable amount, and after a good home inspection, the sale was firmed up.”

What they got

This 74-year-old house has an open kitchen, an entertaining area and a den that can be converted back into a third bedroom.

Windows and roofing have been updated. There is a private driveway and double garage.

The agent’s take

“[The buyers] are avid gardeners and wanted a big lot with lots of space to plant vegetables, so there could not be many trees or too much shade,” Ms. Stephens said.

“It was a charming, two-bedroom bungalow that was in good shape, had a fantastic backyard that was fully fenced, had a double-car garage to store all of their gardening equipment, and had a wonderful west-facing back deck for sitting out on to watch the sunset.

“They can walk to the lake and walk to all of the shops and restaurants,” Ms. Stephens said.