Buyers move fast to acquire Forest Hill condo

Open this photo in gallery Buyers quickly paid full price for this suite at Lonsdale House in Forest Hill.

350 Lonsdale Rd., No. 111, Toronto

Asking price: $1,125,000

Selling price: $1,125,000

Previous selling price: $331,180 (2002)

Taxes: $3,514 (2018)

Days on the market: nine

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and parquet floors in the living and dining areas.

For clients downsizing from a house to a condominium suite in Forest Hill, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up fewer than a dozen options. By mid-July, they quickly paid full price for this ground-floor suite at Lonsdale House before other offers could materialize.

“It was exactly what we wanted, so we didn’t want to screw around in case there was someone else around,” Mr. Jelinek said. “Everything in Forest Hill sells relatively quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The 1,223-square-foot condo is on the ground floor of this mid-rise building at 350 Lonsdale Rd.

At the base of a mid-rise building is this 1,223-square-foot suite with nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and parquet floors in the living and dining areas. The former also features a gas fireplace and access to a balcony with a heater.

One bedroom was given a Murphy bed and the other a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms with heated floors.

A laundry closet, locker and two-car parking are also unit assets. Monthly fees of $1,374 pay for concierge, utilities and cable, as well as maintenance of the pool, recreation room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery 'This unit had a nice ground-floor balcony, which could be used as a nice little garden,' the agent says.

“It’s in Forest Hill Village, which has everything, like restaurants and a grocery store,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This unit had a nice ground-floor balcony, which could be used as a nice little garden, so it’s a transitional [space] for someone who likes to have a backyard. The space inside itself was really good with high ceilings.”