 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Buyers move fast to acquire Forest Hill condo

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers move fast to acquire Forest Hill condo

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Buyers quickly paid full price for this suite at Lonsdale House in Forest Hill.

350 Lonsdale Rd., No. 111, Toronto

Asking price: $1,125,000

Selling price: $1,125,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $331,180 (2002)

Taxes: $3,514 (2018)

Days on the market: nine

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and parquet floors in the living and dining areas.

For clients downsizing from a house to a condominium suite in Forest Hill, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up fewer than a dozen options. By mid-July, they quickly paid full price for this ground-floor suite at Lonsdale House before other offers could materialize.

“It was exactly what we wanted, so we didn’t want to screw around in case there was someone else around,” Mr. Jelinek said. “Everything in Forest Hill sells relatively quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,223-square-foot condo is on the ground floor of this mid-rise building at 350 Lonsdale Rd.

At the base of a mid-rise building is this 1,223-square-foot suite with nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and parquet floors in the living and dining areas. The former also features a gas fireplace and access to a balcony with a heater.

Story continues below advertisement

One bedroom was given a Murphy bed and the other a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms with heated floors.

A laundry closet, locker and two-car parking are also unit assets. Monthly fees of $1,374 pay for concierge, utilities and cable, as well as maintenance of the pool, recreation room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

'This unit had a nice ground-floor balcony, which could be used as a nice little garden,' the agent says.

“It’s in Forest Hill Village, which has everything, like restaurants and a grocery store,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This unit had a nice ground-floor balcony, which could be used as a nice little garden, so it’s a transitional [space] for someone who likes to have a backyard. The space inside itself was really good with high ceilings.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019