Buyers move fast to acquire Forest Hill condo

350 Lonsdale Rd., No. 111, Toronto
Asking price: $1,125,000
Selling price: $1,125,000
Previous selling price: $331,180 (2002)
Taxes: $3,514 (2018)
Days on the market: nine
Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
For clients downsizing from a house to a condominium suite in Forest Hill, agent Ira Jelinek rounded up fewer than a dozen options. By mid-July, they quickly paid full price for this ground-floor suite at Lonsdale House before other offers could materialize.
“It was exactly what we wanted, so we didn’t want to screw around in case there was someone else around,” Mr. Jelinek said. “Everything in Forest Hill sells relatively quickly.”
What they got
At the base of a mid-rise building is this 1,223-square-foot suite with nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and parquet floors in the living and dining areas. The former also features a gas fireplace and access to a balcony with a heater.
One bedroom was given a Murphy bed and the other a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms with heated floors.
A laundry closet, locker and two-car parking are also unit assets. Monthly fees of $1,374 pay for concierge, utilities and cable, as well as maintenance of the pool, recreation room and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s in Forest Hill Village, which has everything, like restaurants and a grocery store,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“This unit had a nice ground-floor balcony, which could be used as a nice little garden, so it’s a transitional [space] for someone who likes to have a backyard. The space inside itself was really good with high ceilings.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.