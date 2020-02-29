Buyers move quickly to seal deal on house with renovation potential

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

60 Westgate Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,360,000

Previous selling price: $680,000 (2012)

Taxes: $5,828 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The main living area has been opened up from the home's original 1950s layout.

Last year, agent Ira Jelinek spent a few months helping clients refine their must-haves for a home in Toronto. In January, the first property they visited – and ultimately purchased – was this two-storey house between Earl Bales Park and Highway 401.

“They were looking for a starter home, preferably in the city,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“When this came up, it was a really good deal and they didn’t mind stretching their budget a little bit for it.”

What they got

The kitchen has contemporary finishes.

Since the construction of this three-bedroom house in the 1950s, the interior has undergone several significant changes. The living and dining areas are more open concept, and the kitchen, two bathrooms and laundry now have contemporary finishes.

The basement has study and recreation spaces and a side exit to the private driveway and open yard. The lot measures 40 feet by 143 feet.

The agent’s take

“It’s on one of the nicer streets in the area because it’s more tree-lined,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The house was livable and well kept, and the lot was so huge that they could one day – if they needed to – expand.”

