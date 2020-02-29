 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Buyers move quickly to seal deal on house with renovation potential

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

60 Westgate Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,360,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $680,000 (2012)

Taxes: $5,828 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main living area has been opened up from the home's original 1950s layout.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Last year, agent Ira Jelinek spent a few months helping clients refine their must-haves for a home in Toronto. In January, the first property they visited – and ultimately purchased – was this two-storey house between Earl Bales Park and Highway 401.

“They were looking for a starter home, preferably in the city,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“When this came up, it was a really good deal and they didn’t mind stretching their budget a little bit for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has contemporary finishes.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Since the construction of this three-bedroom house in the 1950s, the interior has undergone several significant changes. The living and dining areas are more open concept, and the kitchen, two bathrooms and laundry now have contemporary finishes.

The basement has study and recreation spaces and a side exit to the private driveway and open yard. The lot measures 40 feet by 143 feet.

The agent’s take

“It’s on one of the nicer streets in the area because it’s more tree-lined,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The house was livable and well kept, and the lot was so huge that they could one day – if they needed to – expand.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies