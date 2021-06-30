Buyers nab Clarington detached house while staying close to budget

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

46 Daley Ave., Clarington

Asking price: $699,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $855,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $229,900 (August, 2004); $201,168 (October, 2003)

Taxes: $4,180 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Buyers’ agents: Ira Jelinek and Stephanie Toufexis, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Situated about a 30-minute drive east of Toronto, this four-bedroom house near Bowmanville Valley Conservation Area was everything a Toronto couple asked for: it was detached, it was located in Clarington and it was under their $850,000 budget.

To beat out 12 other bidders, they increased their initial offer to $855,000.

“You can get a semi-detached house there for $750,000 or $800,000 – and for a newer product – but they really wanted a detached house,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We came in clean with no home inspection or financing conditions, so it was a matter of who would have the highest price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-storey house has a modern design with three bedrooms. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house has a modern design with an open dining area, three bedrooms, a rear family room off the kitchen, a laundry room, an attached garage and an unfinished basement.

In recent years, the kitchen has been updated with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outside, the roof and driveway were replaced, and a new south-facing deck and hot tub were installed on the 29-by-110-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s an older subdivision home from the nineties and it has a good floor plan and a good layout,” Mr. Jelinek said, “but most importantly, it was detached.”

“This is on the smaller end, on a 29-foot lot, and with around 2,000 square feet.”

