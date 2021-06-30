 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers nab Clarington detached house while staying close to budget

Sydnia Yu
Bowmanville
Special to The Globe and Mail
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

46 Daley Ave., Clarington

Asking price: $699,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $855,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $229,900 (August, 2004); $201,168 (October, 2003)

Taxes: $4,180 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Buyers’ agents: Ira Jelinek and Stephanie Toufexis, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Situated about a 30-minute drive east of Toronto, this four-bedroom house near Bowmanville Valley Conservation Area was everything a Toronto couple asked for: it was detached, it was located in Clarington and it was under their $850,000 budget.

To beat out 12 other bidders, they increased their initial offer to $855,000.

“You can get a semi-detached house there for $750,000 or $800,000 – and for a newer product – but they really wanted a detached house,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We came in clean with no home inspection or financing conditions, so it was a matter of who would have the highest price.”

What they got

The two-storey house has a modern design with three bedrooms.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house has a modern design with an open dining area, three bedrooms, a rear family room off the kitchen, a laundry room, an attached garage and an unfinished basement.

In recent years, the kitchen has been updated with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outside, the roof and driveway were replaced, and a new south-facing deck and hot tub were installed on the 29-by-110-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s an older subdivision home from the nineties and it has a good floor plan and a good layout,” Mr. Jelinek said, “but most importantly, it was detached.”

“This is on the smaller end, on a 29-foot lot, and with around 2,000 square feet.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

